Porch thieves strike again. Bonnie’s advice: get over it, then get a video camera.

Oh, get over it.
That’s what I’ve said to myself several times in the past week.
I bought an item online and it was delivered to my front porch. Someone, a thief, took it from the porch, opened it, took the item and threw the Fed Ex box in the flower bed.
So, not only was the person a thief, he or she also was a litterbug for Pete’s sake.
Ever since someone stole a lot of my jewelry years ago I’ve wanted to sit down and talk to a habitual thief. An adult who has been at it for years. I doubt anyone who steals things will step up and say, “Hey, Bonnie, I’m a thief and I’d be glad to answer your questions.”
I would ask them if they ever have any guilt. I’d ask them why they steal other people’s things. And I would ask them if they feel entitled to whatever they steal as long as they get away with it.
Yes, there are kleptomaniacs. And there are people who rob banks, or they embezzle from a company, or shoplift, or plagiarize, or they steal someone’s identity.
But I’m talking about people who take items from other people. For example the girl who stole my shoes out of my high school gym locker. Cute NEW red flats. I looked at everyone’s feet for weeks walking down the hall.
If you’re an honest person, imagine walking up to someone’s home and taking what is not yours. First guilt would take over, then nerves and, I don’t know about you, but before I picked up the box I would realize I simply couldn’t do it. No, not even on a dare. And I’ve taken a few dares in my life.
My husband said simply, “They do it for money.”
I’m sure that’s true in a lot of cases. I don’t shop online very often because I’d rather support local retailers so this has never happened before. Now I suppose I’ll have to get a camera so I can see who is at the door or taking what isn’t theirs.
I remember talking to a teenager a few years ago. He had been accused of stealing something but said he thought it was “no big deal.” I asked him if he had ever had something stolen from him. He said, “Yeah, my stuff gets stolen all the time. Sometimes I get it back, but not usually.”
He seemed to think that everyone stole from others. When I asked him point blank if he thought his parents knew he was a thief, he laughed and said they had taught him a few tricks.
He said the first thing he ever stole was a Snickers candy bar at age 10.
“My mom said they’d never miss it so I thought it was ok. But she warned me if I ever got caught she’d whip me.”
Wait. Now what?
His dad told him if he got caught and arrested, “don’t call me.”
Perhaps it would be better to tell this kid to not steal anything from anybody. Ever. Wonder where that young man is now?
I also wonder where my stolen item is.
Maybe the person needed money desperately because their family was starving. Nah.
Maybe they’ll feel guilty and return it. Nah.
It’s 100 bucks down the drain, but I’m getting over it.
I don’t understand how a person can just up and take something that is not theirs.
I’m glad I can’t get my head around it. Otherwise I’d be on someone’s porch taking something that wasn’t mine.
Let’s just remember what that wise man and member of the rock band the Monkees Michael Nesmith said, “There are more honest people and more good people than there are thieves and bad people. It’s just always been that way.”
And let’s hope it always will be that way.
