Taking charge of vascular, cardiac health in 2019

Great vascular health means great cardiac health as we age, and 2019 is a good opportunity to make sure both are in optimal condition. When you take care of your vascular circulation, you are taking care of your blood vessels in the heart, brain and other organs. Exercising causes increased blood flow to your brain and heart first, which conditions your body and improves your circulation in general. And that’s good for everyone.
The act of exercising skeletal muscles produces a very important brain hormone often described as “Miracle Grow” for the brain. It’s important to use your leg muscles or they will start to atrophy. This in turn leads to weakness, loss of balance and immobility – especially after a fall! Do not become a victim of “sitting disease.” Bone health in the spine and legs along with stretching are all benefits from leg muscle exercise.
If your physical activity trends are in the right direction, you begin to take charge of your health. If these trends are not in the right direction, then you take on a very high risk for an occurrence or recurrence of a vascular or cardiac problem.
Keep an eye on your blood pressure. Blood pressure is extremely important and you should never ignore an elevated reading. If your pressure is high every time you go to your doctor, then take it randomly when you go to the pharmacy, or with your own blood pressure cuff. Readings that are consistently over 150/85 should be monitored, and you need to discuss it with you physician.
Examine your own feet occasionally and begin to pay more attention to them. This can show signs of circulation issues. If you have a wound that has not improved after three to four weeks of attention, then a circulation problem must be considered. It is important that your vascular doctor always checks your feet during a visit.
If you think you are trending in the wrong direction, it is time to reassess your idea of personal health and make exercise and physical self-awareness a priority. Particularly for people 35 years old or older, you must decide whether to take charge of your personal health, or whether you will be dependent on someone else such as a doctor or other health care professional. Many of the medications doctors prescribe could be eliminated if more patients took charge of their health, including their eating habits and physical activity. It is not too late to start on an exercise regimen; however, you should seek some guidance to help get you started. First, however, you must decide to commit to a routine in order for the benefits to persist.
