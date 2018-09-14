Participants in the Race for the Cure cross the starting line during the 2016 race. This year’s race will be Sept. 29 at Towne East Square Mall.
Participants in the Race for the Cure cross the starting line during the 2016 race. This year’s race will be Sept. 29 at Towne East Square Mall. Travis Heying File photo

Health & Fitness

Race for the Cure helps local breast cancer programs

By Amy Geiszler-Jones

Eagle correspondent

September 14, 2018 04:08 PM

This year’s Komen Kansas Wichita Race for the Cure happens Saturday, Sept. 29, at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive.

The event, which has a goal of raising $225,000, most of which is used for local breast cancer education, screening and treatment programs, offers four ways for all ages to participate:

5K competitive and non-competitive run, 8 a.m.: The course starts and ends at Towne East Square and goes through the nearby Eastborough neighborhood.

Kids for the Cure, 50 Yard Dash, 9:30 a.m.: Open to kids 12 and under. Parental supervision is required.

Family fun walk, 10:30 a.m.: Take a 1-mile walk through the Eastborough neighborhood.

Sleep in for the Cure: This option is for those who can’t make the event or would rather hit the snooze button on a Saturday morning.

Register for any of the activities online at komenkansas.org. The registration tent opens at 6:45 a.m. the day of the event. For more information, visit komenkansas.org or call 316-683-8510.

Survivors can participate in additional activities, including a free drop-in breakfast for a survivor and one guest from 7 to 9:15 a.m. A survivor photo happens at 9:30, while the survivor parade starts at 9:45 a.m.

 

Two women, a breast cancer survivor and another currently battling the disease, talk about taking part in the Komen Race for the Cure. (Sept. 24, 2015)

