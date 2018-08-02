Knowing the signs of child abuse

Child abuse is a difficult topic to discuss. Many of us would prefer to pretend it doesn’t exist. Unfortunately, child abuse is all too prevalent in our society. Across the country, five children die from abuse every day. In 2015, 14 Kansas children died from abuse and the state has experienced several high-profile child abuse cases in recent years.
Sadly, most children suffer in silence. Early recognition, however, can lead to intervention and prevent further abuse and death.
Signs of child abuse may be obvious or subtle. Children younger than 3 years old are at highest risk. Infants and babies may be shaken. Even brief periods of shaking causes bleeding into the brain and subsequent brain damage. Babies who have been shaken may not have any external signs of injury but may experience severe vomiting, irritability and, ultimately, unresponsiveness. If not treated in time, babies may die from brain damage as a result of being shaken. Additionally, in infants and babies, bruising — particularly to the face, ears, and buttocks — are potential signs of abuse. Broken bones in babies too young to crawl are red flags as well.
In older infants and toddlers, repeated fractures, burns to feet, hands, and/or genitalia, as well as other genital injuries are potential signs of abuse. Potty training can be a difficult time for parenting and result in abuse from frustration. Older children may endure whippings with belts and other objects to their back and buttocks. In the winter, clothing can often obscure these injuries. However, in the summer, when children have minimal clothing on, these injuries may be more obvious.
Although there are some risk factors for abuse such as financial stress and drug use within a family, child abuse transcends all races, social strata, and religions.
Some 95 percent of children who experience one episode of abuse will endure repeated abuse. These children depend on responsible adults to alert authorities and provide protection. Many people who suspect a child is being abused are reluctant to report the issue. Although health care workers, school officials, and day care workers are required by law to report potential abuse, there are no legal obligations for the rest of society. Neighbors, babysitters, household workers, landlords, and even relatives may all harbor concerns over potential abuse. These concerns need to be reported and investigated. Often, this can be done anonymously.
There are many organizations in Wichita devoted to aiding children in need. To report possible abuse, call the Kansas Department for Children and Families at 800-922-5330. The DCF hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also initiative an investigation by calling 9-1-1. Alternatively, if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected in Kansas, please contact the Kansas Protection Report Center at 800-922-5330. It is our responsibility as adults to protect the children in our society. A child may thank you with their life one day.
