Maryland Shrimp Salad will transport your taste buds, keep the oven turned off

Maryland Shrimp Salad is cool and refreshing. Miami

How is it almost September? Did this summer seem to fly by in record speed for you? Well, it sure did for us. It’s back-to-school already, which means more structure to the days for families with kids and the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?”

It’s still hotter than you know what outside, so nobody really wants to have to fire up the stove top or oven for long. Even standing over a grill right now seems a bit miserable. You can make this week’s recipe by quickly steaming some shrimp, chopping a bit of celery, and mixing in the rest of the ingredients. It’s quick, light and delicious, and you can serve it a lot of ways – on a croissant, on a lightly toasted hot dog bun (think lobster roll style), in tomato cups or even lettuce-wrapped.

Maryland Shrimp Salad is creamy, flavorful and doesn’t take long to prepare. A change of pace from the old, trusty chicken salad, shrimp salad makes a perfect weeknight dinner for the family.

I’ve never been to Maryland, but I’m sure it’s quite beautiful. For now, this Shrimp Salad will have to transport my taste buds.

Maryland Shrimp Salad

¾ pound shrimp (30-40 count)

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

4 teaspoons celery, diced

1 tablespoon green onion, green parts only, diced

½ teaspoon Old Bay or Chesapeake Bay seasoning

1 small pinch celery seed

1/8 teaspoon dried parsley

Salt and pepper

Heat 1-2 cups water to a boil over a steamer basket. Add the shrimp and steam until just cooked, about 4 minutes should do it. Cool the shrimp on ice.

Peel and devein the shrimp and slice lengthwise (or leave them whole if you prefer). Combine the shrimp and the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Chill for an hour or up to 24 hours. Serve in a bowl, on white bread with lettuce and tomato, or bridal-shower style with mini croissants.

food52.com