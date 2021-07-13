Kefta with Tahini Sauce a summer dinner that lets you avoid turning on the oven

Kefta with Tahini Sauce can be made without even turning on the oven. Courtesy

Do you even turn your oven on in the summer? I do my best not to since it’s hot outside and it’s just so easy to grill dinner. After weeks of burgers on the grill, it’s time to switch it up and try a Lebanese version of a burger: Kefta.

We’ve had two rounds of company over the past couple of weeks: my Lebanese family from Austin and my Lebanese family friends from Phoenix. Naturally, we ate a lot of Lebanese food while they were all here. When you’re hosting multiple guests, it can be hard to find time to cook. But Kefta is the perfect meal to serve because it’s easy, quick and delicious.

Kefta, which according to “The Oxford Companion to Food” originated with the Persians and may have been the first “meatball,” has made its way to the Arab countries. Originally, it was made with ground lamb, though some use a combo of beef and lamb to make it. And while the spices may vary, the delicious bites are consistent. Lebanese eat it with pita bread. I prefer Falafel King brand, which is Greek-style and a more soft and thick pita than the Lebanese-style, which is thinner. I’ve found this brand at Whole Foods.

This week’s recipes are in my cookbook “Social” under the menu called “Lebanese Party on the Patio.” The recipe calls for four pounds of ground beef, but it’s easy to cut in half if you’re not feeding a crowd. Mix in the flat leaf parsley, green onion, dried mint, Saigon cinnamon and salt, and you’ll transform a regular burger into a delicious, flavor-packed “meatball.” Serve it with grilled pita, tahini sauce and a parsley zaatar garnish, and you have a simple meal you’ll make over and over. If you’re up for making tabouli, even better.

Tahini sauce is creamy, lemony, and jazzes up Lebanese food. It’s great on about anything, including roasted vegetables. I make it thinner than some because I like to put it in a squirt bottle for easy drizzling. If you don’t have the desire to make your tahini sauce, you can purchase it. Spice things up on your grill and give the Kefta a try sometime soon. Hopefully, your family will thank you.

Kefta with Tahini Sauce

4 pounds 85/15 organic ground beef

1 bunch flat leaf Italian parsley, roughly chopped

1 cup green onion, sliced thin

3 tablespoons dried mint, rubbed in hands to break apart

2 tablespoons Saigon cinnamon

3 teaspoons salt

Tahini Sauce:

1 cup tahini

1 ¼ cup water

½ cup lemon juice

3 garlic cloves

Kosher salt, to taste

Preheat the grill or a skillet with high-heat oil to medium-high heat.

Mix all Kefta ingredients together. Form into 3-4 inch cylinder-shaped patties in your hand. Spray the patties with a high-heat cooking spray and put them on the grill. Cook for 5-7 minutes, or until they have nice grill marks.

Meanwhile, add all tahini sauce ingredients to a food processor or Vitamix blender and blend until smooth. The sauce will be thin and easily pourable.

Flip the patties over and cook for another 5 minutes or until cooked to desired temperature. (It’s preferable to cook to medium doneness.) Arrange Kefta on a platter with a bowl of tahini sauce in the center. Serve with pita wedges, parsley zaatar garnish and tahini sauce.

“Social: Holidays and Happy Hours”