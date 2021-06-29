Lobster is always a good idea, and so is making Lobster Rolls for the Fourth of July

Lobster Rolls would make a fun change of pace for a Fourth of July gathering.

The Fourth of July holiday is this weekend. It’s always a treat when this holiday lands on a weekend, especially if you’re traveling. We stick close to home, take some pool time, grill and chill with the family and take it easy.

Most people grill or smoke meats for this holiday, but why not try something new? It doesn’t get any better than lobster rolls, a delicious New England tradition that originated in Milford, Connecticut, in 1929, and grew in popularity all over the region. Lobster rolls are served two ways: either warm with drawn butter on a bun or the way this recipe calls for: with some mayo and lemon juice, served on a toasted bun. The brioche split-top hot dog buns can be found at Trader Joe’s. Costco has good lobster tails, and I’m sure other places have good ones, also.

Lobster is always a good idea, so however it’s being served, I’ll gladly partake. I think I would add celery and maybe some celery seed to this recipe, just for a bit more flavor. If you’re cooking for a crowd and lobster isn’t in the budget, you can substitute shrimp for lobster, however that would make it a shrimp roll.

When entertaining, it’s great to have simple dishes you can prep ahead of time. That way, you can enjoy your company. Whatever you and your family do to celebrate the Fourth, I hope it’s safe, delicious and enjoyable.

Lobster Rolls

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 ¼ pounds lobster meat, cooked

8 split-top hot dog buns

Lettuce leaves

Combine mayonnaise, fresh lemon juice, chives, Dijon mustard, kosher salt and black pepper in a bowl. Add cooked lobster meat (cut into large pieces) and gently toss to coat. Butter sides of split-top hot dog buns and cook in a nonstick skillet until golden and crisp on each side. Line toasted rolls with lettuce leaves and fill with lobster salad.

