Like your salmon with a sauce? This Crunchy Curry Salmon is for you.

Crunchy Curry Salmon makes for a good summertime patio meal.

Dinnertime can sneak up on you, particularly during fun-packed summer days and evenings. We try to eat in during the week for the most part, so easy dinners are a necessity. For a quick-to-the-table dinner, try this week’s recipe, Crunchy Curry Salmon.

I wrote this recipe for my cookbook because if my husband is going to eat salmon, it needs some sort of sauce on it. At least once or twice a week, I try to serve fish or seafood to break up the beef eating.

This recipe makes a simple, few-ingredient main dish that doesn’t take long to prepare or cook. The recipe calls for Fabanaise, which is a branded eggless mayo substitute, but plain mayo works well, too. The other specialty ingredient is the curry mustard. I’ve found the Brooklyn Delhi brand at Whole Foods, and you can also find it on Amazon. It’s worth a bit of planning ahead to use this ingredient. You can use the leftover curry mustard on sandwiches or in a chicken salad.

Adding panko for a crunchy topping is always a delicious decision, and although the recipe lists gluten-free panko, regular works, too.

Summertime means patio dinners, and this main dish is perfect served on a patio with a leafy green salad and some vinaigrette. If you’re into a splash of wine, French Pool Toy Rose is a favorite (it comes in a plastic bottle) and is so easy to serve. Cheers to sunny summer days and simple dinners.

Crunchy Curry Salmon

4 6-ounce salmon fillets, skin on

¼ cup curry mustard – Brooklyn Delhi brand

2 tablespoons Fabanaise or mayonnaise

½ of one lime’s juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

Gluten-free panko breadcrumbs

Kosher salt

Set oven to broil.

Prep salmon fillets by spacing them out on a sheet pan, skin-side down. In a small bowl, mix together curry mustard, Fabanaise (or mayo), lime juice and zest. Spoon mustard mixture over the top of the fish fillets and top with desired amount of panko and a sprinkle of kosher salt.

Broil fish for 6-8 minutes, or until the sides of the fish are opaque.

