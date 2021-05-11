Bring these Baked Potato Crisps with The Works to a cookout, and the host will love you

Turn Russet potatos into perfect baked potato crisps. MCT

Cookout season is upon us, and when you’re invited to someone’s house for dinner, it’s kind to offer to bring something. A lot of the time, the hosts decline because they’ve planned their own menu. But sometimes it’s nice to have a bit of help and check one thing off the list.

Insert this week’s recipe: Baked Potato Crisps with The Works — the perfect appetizer to take to a backyard cookout or to serve during happy hour. They’re like a baked potato without all the heaviness of the whole potato but with the same delicious flavors: butter, melted cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives. Only this one is bite-sized and less filling.

This recipe comes from “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook,” which isn’t a new one but is a trusty favorite. The author, Deb Perel man, is a home cook and photographer, and her style of cooking is fabulous – simple, delicious and approachable. She’s the mastermind behind her cooking website, SmittenKitchen.com. Just looking at her site will make you drool on your keyboard or phone.

This recipe would make a good side dish also. Serve it with smoked ribs, burgers or grilled chicken. Or even better, ask someone to make it for you for your next cookout.

Baked Potato Crisps with The Works

3 tablespoons butter

3 russet potatoes, unpeeled, cut into ½-inch cross sections (about 14 sliced)

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup grated cheddar

1 cup sour cream

4 ounces bacon, fried until crisp and chopped or crumbled

3 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with foil and generously butter each sheet with ½ tablespoon butter. Arrange the potato slices in one layer on the baking sheets. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and brush the potato tops with it. Season the potatoes generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Roast them for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown underneath. Flip and roast for an additional 10 minutes.

If you’re using grated cheese, sprinkle each potato slice with a generous teaspoon of cheese, and bake for an additional 5 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Top each crisp with a small dollop of sour cream, bacon crumbles and chives.

“The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook”