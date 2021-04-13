Spring Minestrone Verde is a healthy, seasonal soup packed with flavor

Pistachios add a different twist to pesto than the pine nuts usually used. Fresno

What shall we have for dinner when our taste buds have made the season change and it’s just a bit too chilly for salads? A spring soup, of course. Soup always makes my husband happy, and I tend to think of it as an opening course. But this light soup will delight everyone. It’s flavorful, healthy and packed with flavor.

Start off by making a soffritto, which is the Italian version of mirepoix, or uncooked vegetables that serve as a base for soups. This recipe calls for onions, leeks and celery stalks. Leeks have such a great, mild flavor. Just be sure to soak them well because dirt hides inside those picturesque tightly compacted leaves. Sauteing these ingredients until they’re soft brings out the aromatics and flavor and serves as a great beginning for the soup.

Next up, you make a pesto with pistachios. Pesto has such delightful, bright flavors, and pistachios add a different twist than the pine nuts usually used. The addition of lemon zest gives it a citrus-y note, which is quite pleasant.

Once the soffritto and pesto are ready, this soup comes together quite quickly. Open a can of cannellini beans and add a couple of types of peas and some Tuscan kale. Serve this soup with a nice crusty bread and you’ll have yourself a beautiful spring meal. Perhaps you can even enjoy this soup al fresco if the day’s weather allows.

Spring Minestrone Verde with Pistachio Pesto

Soffritto:

¼ cup olive oil

2 medium onions, finely chopped

3 medium leeks, white and pale green parts only, finely chopped

3 celery stalks, finely chopped

Kosher salt

Pesto:

2 tablespoons raw pistachios

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 cup (packed) fresh basil leaves

1 cup (packed) fresh parsley with tender stems

2/3 cup olive oil, divided

½ cup finely grated Parmesan

½ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

Soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

4 cups low-sodium chicken stock or water

6 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed, sliced in half crosswise

½ bunch small Tuscan kale, ribs and stems removed, leaves torn

1 14.5 ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed

1 cup shelled fresh peas (from about 1 pound pods) or frozen peas, thawed

Kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper

Thinly shaved Parmesan and crushed red pepper flakes for serving

4 ¾-inch thick sliced country-style bread, toasted

To make the soffritto, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook onions, leeks and celery, stirring often, until soft but not browned, 6-8 minutes. Season with salt.

To make the pesto, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Toast pistachios on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing once until golden brown, 6-8 minutes. Let cool; crush using a small saucepan (you want a mix of sizes).

Pulse garlic, basil, parsley and 1/3 cup oil in a food processor until a coarse puree forms. Transfer to a medium bowl and mix with Parmesan, lemon zest, crushed nuts and remaining 1/3 cup oil; season with salt and pepper.

To make the soup, heat oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Cook thyme, bay leaf and ½ cup soffrito, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. (Reserve remaining soffritto for another use.) Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add sugar snap peas; cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add kale, beans and peas and cook until kale is wilted and peas are tender, about 3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper.

Serve soup topped with some Parmesan and red pepper flakes, with toast and pesto.

Epicurious.com