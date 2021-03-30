Kale and Brussels sprouts are the stars of this hearty spring salad

Kale & Brussels Sprout Salad would make a nice addition to Easter dinner.

Whether you celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend or not, this week’s recipe for Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad is perfect for this time of year. Even though it’s technically spring, the weather can be a bit temperamental and it’s sometimes hard to determine if you want something hearty or something light for dinner. This recipe, which is one of my original recipes, fits both bills. It’s somewhat hearty for a salad but also light flavored with a tahini dressing and pomegranate arils on top.

The dressing is made in a blender or food processor by mixing all the ingredients together, and it’s creamy and very simple to make. A bit of maple syrup sweetens it slightly, offering a nice contrast to the kale, which can be a little bitter. Toasted pine nuts bring a nice crunchy nuttiness and great contrast to the fresh pomegranate arils. Opening pomegranates can be a test in patience as you have to pick the arils out bit by bit by breaking open the fruit. But it’s also very satisfying — and a good step to do a day ahead.

Our Easter holiday plans are to go up and visit my in-laws in Ellsworth. My sister-in-law Cheryl makes the most delicious ham ever. I’ve written about the recipe in this column, but if you need the recipe, feel free to email me. Growing up, we never ate ham for any family holidays, but when I became a Rathbun years ago, I fell in love with Cheryl’s ham. This salad would make a great side for ham or really any protein. You can use this salad recipe as a side or make it the main dish with a sliced grilled chicken breast or sliced steak on top.

Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad with Tahini Dressing

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup tahini

¼ cup water

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 large bunch red kale, destemmed, leaves thinly sliced

6 Brussels sprouts, bottoms trimmed, sliced thinly lengthwise

½ cup toasted pine nuts

1/3 cup pomegranate perils

Shaved Parmesan flakes, optional

In a blender or food processor, mix dressing ingredients: lemon juice, tahini, water, garlic, olive oil, salt and maple syrup. Process until it’s emulsified.

In a medium sized bowl, mix kale, sliced Brussels sprouts and dressing thoroughly. Add pine nuts and pomegranate arils on top for garnish. Can add Parmesan flakes, too, if desired.