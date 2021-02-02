Lemon Garlic Butter Chicken is a quick-prep crockpot meal

Hello, February. Glad to see you. This is one of my favorite months since it includes Valentine’s Day, which marks 17 years since my first date with my husband and our 13th wedding anniversary as well.

It’s the month of love, so let’s celebrate with a delicious, simple chicken thigh recipe. Or if you want a simple entree to eat while you cheer on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, this will fit the bill.

My friend, Alexis, sent me the link to this amazingly delicious and simple recipe about a month ago, and I think I’ve made it three or four times since. It takes about five minutes to prep, then your entree cooks all day in your crockpot making your house smell delicious. Even our little foster baby, “L,” likes to “cook” and help sprinkle the seasonings onto the chicken. She’s a great helper in the kitchen.

I like to serve the chicken on top of cauliflower rice. Be sure to drizzle some of the delicious juices over the rice, and serve it all with a side of air-fried green beans. The whole meal will take about 15 minutes total to prepare. You cannot complain about that.

I have to admit I’ve skipped the paprika every time I’ve made this chicken because it’s not my favorite spice. It probably adds something, so perhaps next time, I’ll add it to my spice blend.

The days are getting longer and warmer, even if it’s only for a couple of days at a time. It makes me anticipate the spring grilling days ahead and all the other promises of spring. Winter’s cold, slower days are tough for some, but I enjoy the slower pace of life and cozy dinners. Treat yourself to this week’s recipe because I think you’ll enjoy it so much you might make again and again.

Crockpot Lemon Garlic Butter Chicken

6-8 boneless chicken thighs, skinless or with skin

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon crushed red chili pepper flakes, or cayenne

½ teaspoon paprika

4 garlic cloves, sliced or minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ stick butter, diced

Zest of half a lemon

Juice of one lemon

1/3 cup low sodium chicken broth

Chopped fresh parsley and lemon slices, for garnish

Place chicken thighs at the bottom of your slow cooker. Combine 1/3 cup chicken broth, lemon juice and zest and pour over chicken thighs. In a small bowl, combine Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, crushed red chili pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the spice mix over the chicken thighs. Top with the fresh minced garlic and diced butter.

Cover the crockpot and cook the chicken for 3-4 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low.

Sprinkle your crockpot chicken dinner with chopped parsley and garnish with lemon slices. Serve with hot cauliflower rice, spiralized noodles, rice, pasta or quinoa. Enjoy!

eatwell101.com