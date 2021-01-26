Greek-Style Braised Lamb Shanks will warm your stomach on a cold winter’s night

Lamb shanks are a comforting winter meal. JCCC

Few dinners excite me more than braised lamb shanks. If you’re a long-time Wichitan, you might remember Cafe Chantilly on East Kellogg. I’m here to tell you: They made a delicious lamb shank. Cooking them low and slow is the way to get the meat tender so its flavor can shine through.

Any and all Greek food reminds me of my friend Gina, who is half Greek. Her dad, Bill, always makes Greek feasts when they visit. It’s like Christmas when Bill is here because he never stops cooking. Usually I don’t love other people cooking in my kitchen, but I just get out of the way when Bill is here. His food is beyond delicious, and his energy is incredible for his age. He wakes early and starts cooking. He stops when he crashes into bed.

This week’s recipe, Greek-Style Braised Lamb Shanks is divine, and I think it could be altered to be made in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. I love to serve lamb shanks with a rice pilaf and a Greek Salad with tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion and a fresh dressing with lemon, garlic, oregano and red wine vinegar.

I think you’ll be pleased if you try this recipe. The succulent lamb will have your mouth watering for more, and even though the recipe has a few steps, it’s not that time intensive in active cooking time. This makes for a delicious winter night’s meal, particularly served with a Cabernet Sauvignon, if you like wine.

Greek-Style Braised Lamb Shanks

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 12-14 ounce lamb shanks

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

6 large garlic cloves, chopped

3 canned anchovies, drained

2 cinnamon sticks

2 small bay leaves

2 fresh thyme sprigs

5 juniper berries or 2 tablespoons gin

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 750-ml bottle Merlot

1 14-ounce can low-salt chicken broth

1 14-ounce can low-salt beef broth

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Heat oil in large ovenproof pot (wide enough to hold lamb in single layer) over medium-high heat. Sprinkle lamb on all sides with salt and pepper. Add lamb to pot and sauté until brown, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes. Transfer lamb to plate.

Add next 10 ingredients to pot. Sauté until vegetables brown, about 20 minutes. Mix in tomato paste. Add wine and all broth; boil until liquid is reduced by half, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Return lamb to pot, arranging in single layer; add any accumulated juices. Bring to boil.

Place lamb in oven and cook uncovered until tender, basting and turning occasionally, about 2 hours. Transfer lamb to plate. Skim any fat from top of roasting liquid. Press all liquid and enough of vegetables through a sieve set over large bowl to make sauce with gravy consistency.

Return gravy to pot; add lamb. Season with salt and pepper. Can be made 1 day ahead. Cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, then cover and keep refrigerated. Rewarm lamb over low heat. Transfer to platter and serve.

Epicurious.com