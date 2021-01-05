Trendy air fryers are good for cooking veggies, especially Brussels sprouts

Brussels spouts are excellent when prepared in an air fryer. Johnson County Community College

Happy New Year, all. It feels like a fresh start, a time to reflect on the past strange year and to also have hope for a new, great year ahead. Did you make a healthy New Year’s resolution? It’s popular to start a new diet or workout regimen after the holiday gluttony. I did not, though. I’m just trying for balance over here, which includes dessert more often than I want to admit lately.

For quite a while now, I’ve been yearning for a toaster oven. It doesn’t seem like a big deal to pick up a new, small kitchen appliance. However, my kitchen has mostly original cabinets, which means circa 1924, when things like toaster ovens did not exist. The cabinets hang pretty low over some of the countertops, leaving not a lot of room for a coffee maker and other items people usually put on the countertop.

One side of the kitchen has three windows, so there’s room on that side, but I try not to overfill it with appliances. So I didn’t have a spot for a toaster oven, or really, I wasn’t willing to sacrifice counter space for one. I’ve lived without one, just using a traditional toaster when needed, and storing it in the pantry on the shelf when it wasn’t being used. Then my husband found a Cuisinart toaster oven/air fryer combo last week. It provided enough motivation for me to move the excess cutting boards (yes, there’s a small collection of them) to the basement and move this shiny new appliance into the pantry on the shelf next to the microwave.

Air fryers are a popular appliance that circulate hot air around whatever you’re cooking or baking. Your food comes out with a crispy, fried-like texture and golden brown color in a fraction of the time it would take to roast, fry or bake. I hear that things like fried chicken are amazing made in the air fryer and that it’s great for cooking frozen foods and also vegetables.

All winter long, we eat lots of roasted veggies because they taste so good caramelized. The air fryer saves time and energy because it “fries” those veggies up in 10 minutes or less rather than the 45 minutes that roasting in the oven takes. I like an appliance that saves time.

This week’s recipe is a New York Times one for Brussels Sprouts with Garlic, Balsamic and Soy. All the fabulous flavors on top of air fried Brussels sprouts are a winning combo. Crispy Brussels sprouts are enough for a meal, if you eat a plate full. I think you could simplify this recipe if you have an already thick balsamic vinegar. Then you wouldn’t have to reduce it.

This recipe truly marries all the favorites: crispy Brussels sprouts, garlic, balsamic, soy and lime juice. If you must pair it with a protein, some teriyaki short ribs, grilled shrimp and some steamed rice would be great.

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts with Garlic, Balsamic and Soy

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the stems (cut larger ones into quarters)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice, plus more for serving

½ teaspoon soy sauce

Heat air fryer to 400 degrees, if preheating is necessary.

Place Brussels sprouts in the air fryer basket; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and the salt. Fry for 15 minutes, shaking basket or stirring the sprouts halfway through.

Sprinkle sprouts with garlic. Continue to fry until the garlic is golden brown, another 2 to 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring balsamic vinegar to a simmer. Continue to simmer until thickened and starting to look syrupy, adjusting heat as necessary to prevent burning, 2 to 3 minutes. (Keep a close eye on it. It will go from reduced to burned very quickly.) Remove from heat and whisk in 2 tablespoons oil, the lime juice and soy sauce.

Transfer Brussels sprouts to a serving platter and drizzle with balsamic dressing. Squeeze more lime juice on top to taste.

New York Times Cooking online