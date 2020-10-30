Travel back in culinary time with The Eagle’s special Holiday Cookbook recipe newsletter

Travel back in time with The Eagle’s about-to-launch Holiday Cookbook Newsletter.

During the COVID-19 shutdowns, many people have started spending more time at home — and more of that time in their kitchens.

Having a few extra recipes on hand could help make that time more bearable, and maybe a little more fun.

Starting next week, The Wichita Eagle will be offering something special for readers who sign up for a new e-mail newsletter.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time. So the first edition, for example, will include two recipes each from 1955 and 1956 and will continue chronologically forward.

The first newsletter will go out via e-mail on Thursday, Nov. 5, and a new one will arrive in inboxes every weekday through mid-December.

You don’t have to be a subscriber to Kansas.com to get the e-mails.

Want to receive the newsletter? Just sign up at kansas.com/CookbookNewsletter.