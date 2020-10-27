Beef Bourguignon ‘one of the most delicious beef dishes concocted by man’

This week just skipped over fall weather and jumped to winter. When brainstorming on what to write about this week, I asked a couple of friends in Pilates class. These lovely gals said butternut squash soup and lentil curry.

While both of those soups sound lovely, a heartier beef-filled entrée is more my speed when it’s bitter cold out.

This week’s recipe is for Beef Bourguignon, a dish I like to serve over buttered egg noodles. Touted by Julia Child as “certainly one of the most delicious beef dishes concocted by man,” this dish is everything you want in a winter meal – savory, rich, flavorful and warm. Stews such as this one are best if you make them the day before you’re serving them and reheat. I love when something is better when prepped ahead. It makes entertaining – when it’s safe – much easier and enjoyable.

I like to serve beef bourguignon with a fresh green leaf lettuce salad dressed with a tart vinaigrette and a hunk of crusty bread. Bread is always good with any soup or stew for sopping up the delicious broth. A lovely French red from the Burgundy region would also pair nicely.

Stay warm, and enjoy some cozy Beef Bourguignon on one of these cold days ahead.

Beef Bourguignon

3 pounds beef chuck, or other boneless stewing beef, cut into 2-inch cubes and patted dry

2 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

5 ounces lardons, pancetta or bacon, diced (about 1 ¼ cups)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 750 milliliter bottle of red wine

1 large bay leaf

1 large sprig of thyme

8 ounces pearl onions, peeled (about 12 to 15 onions)

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, halved (about 4 cups)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of sugar

Chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Season beef with 2 teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Set aside for at least 30 minutes at room temperature, or chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid, cook lardons over medium- low heat until fat is starting to smoke. Lay half the beef cubes in a single layer in the pot, leaving spaces between pieces. Cook until well browned on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes; transfer pieces to a plate as they brown. Repeat with remaining beef.

Reduce heat, if necessary, to prevent burning. Stir in onion, carrot and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook until soft about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in garlic and tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Stir in flour, cook for 1 minute, then add wine, bay leaf and thyme, scraping up brown bits at bottom of pot. Add browned beef and half the cooked lardons back to pot, cover, and transfer to oven. Let cook until beef is very tender, about 1 ½ hours, turning meat halfway through.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over high heat, combine pearl onions, mushrooms, ¼ cup water, the olive oil and a pinch of each salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to medium, cooking for 15 minutes. Uncover, raise heat to high, and cook, tossing frequently, until vegetables are well browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

To serve, scatter onions and mushrooms and cooked lardons over stew, then top with parsley.

—New York Times, Melissa Clark