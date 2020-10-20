Cook this pork shoulder roast low and slow in the oven

Set-it-and-forget-it roast pork shoulder is a recipe worth trying.

What’s for dinner? It’s the dreaded question so many people are asked daily. I have several friends who have love affairs with Instant Pots, though I’m a tried-and-true slow cooker. But sometimes, the good ole’ oven is the best tool in your kitchen.

This week’s recipe for Set-It-and-Forget-It Roast Pork Shoulder – also known as Boston butt — is convenient because you cook it low and slow in the oven, as if you’re using your oven as a slow cooker. A big piece of meat like this can feed a small crowd (when it’s safe to gather) as well as provide leftovers. And don’t forget to keep that bone to make into soup.

My husband makes incredible melt-in-your-mouth smoked Boston butt, which is normally how we prepare it. In the past, I’ve almost written about his method, but you need a pellet smoker to do it, and not everyone has one of those.

This week’s recipe is a simpler and different take on a pork cut that’s traditionally smoked. When you look at the list of ingredients, you might wonder where you can find juniper berries. Our trusty local spice source, The Spice Merchant, carries them, and you might as well get your coriander seeds and black peppercorns there, too. Our city is lucky to have a local spice source like The Spice Merchant. Remember when they used to serve lunch there? Oh, the good ole’ days.

About this time of year, holiday ideas start swirling through my head. If we aren’t able to gather at Thanksgiving time, I think this pork shoulder could be a stand-in for turkey. This whole COVID lifestyle didn’t bother me until it started to interrupt holiday plans. Here’s hoping we can gather safely with our families this holiday season.

Set-It and Forget-It Roast Pork Shoulder

¼ cup black peppercorns

3 tablespoons juniper berries

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

½ cup Diamond Crystal or ¼ cup plus 1 ½ teaspoon Morton kosher salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 8–10 pound, skin on, bone-in pork shoulder (Boston butt)

5 sprigs rosemary

10 garlic cloves, unpeeled, lightly crushed

2 cups dry white wine

Cranberry sauce, cornichons and whole grain mustard, for serving

Finely grind peppercorns, juniper berries and coriander seeds in a spice mill or with mortar and pestle; transfer to a small bowl and mix in salt and sugar.

Set blade on a box cutter about 1/3” (or use a very sharp paring knife or X-acto knife) and cut long parallel lines into the skin of pork shoulder, spacing about ¾” apart. You want to cut completely through the fat, getting as close to the meat as possible without slicing into it. Then, using a pair of kitchen shears, snip between rows to create a diamond-shape pattern, spacing about ¾” apart. Cutting a crosshatch design into the fat will help it cook out and allow the salt and spices to penetrate the meat.

Rub the entire shoulder with spice mixture, covering any exposed meat and pushing into cuts in fat. Try to get the spices into fatty layer and not on the surface of the skin, where they may burn as the shoulder roasts. Make sure to use all of the spices, even though it may seem like a lot. Wrap shoulder tightly with plastic and chill at least 3 hours and up to 3 days.

Place rack in lower third of oven; preheat oven to 225 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with two 2 layers of heavy-duty foil. (Be generous with the foil unless you really enjoy scrubbing pots and pans). Place rosemary sprigs and garlic in the center of baking sheet and set a wire rack on top. Set pork shoulder on rack and transfer to oven. Pour wine and 2 cups water into baking sheet and roast shoulder until meat is pulling away from the bone and skin is very dark, 9-10 hours (overnight is great).

Let pork shoulder sit uncovered at room temperature until ready to serve (at least 30 minutes and up to 5 hours).

Just before serving, reheat roast in a 350-400 degree oven to soften fat and warm the surface of the roast (but don’t let it take on any more color), 5-10 minutes. Serve warm with cranberry sauce, cornichons and mustard.