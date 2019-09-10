Rotisserie chicken makes this Asian Chicken Rice Noodle Soup a snap

Summer just keeps hanging on despite my best efforts to lure the cooler temps. Buying mums, making roast, baking pumpkin bread and my husband watching football haven’t clued in Mother Nature that it’s almost mid September. The 90 plus degree temps should be long gone. I can’t get a decent watermelon anymore, so what’s the point?

Towards the end of a season, food fatigue begins to set in. Plenty of tomatoes have been consumed, a big bunch of basil waits on the plant to be made into pesto, and cravings for different foods occupy my thoughts. A roast from last week that I threw into the slow cooker was so delicious, it reinvigorated my excitement for slow cookers. Another cooler temp favorite activity of mine is roasting big sheet pans of veggies so there’s leftovers for the next day’s lunch.

Fall really begins, though, when soup season arrives. There’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cool evening to warm you from the inside out. This week’s recipe, Asian Chicken Rice Noodle Soup, is quick to the table since it uses chicken from a rotisserie chicken. Those save so much time when you’re in a pinch. Add a quick sauté of cabbage and green onions and the rest of the ingredients into the pot, and let it all simmer while you make rice noodles. If you don’t eat all of the soup the first night, store the rice noodles separate from the soup. The noodles will continue to absorb liquid, and you don’t want that. Simply add noodles to a bowl and serve soup on top. Garnish with cilantro.

This recipe brings back bittersweet memories. I wrote it when my grandma was ill with cancer and I was cooking dinner for her a couple nights a week. She passed 10 years ago this week, but her memory still lives on in her family. She taught me the fine art of culinary curiosity. Always keep exploring, cooking and sharing with others.

