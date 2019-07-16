Have a source for Sand Plums? Gather up as many as you can and make this jelly

Strain boiled sand plums to make juice for your jelly. Adriene Rathbun

Have you had Sand Plum Jelly? Most people you ask this question will have a memory of a grandma making it. Apparently, it’s a nostalgic jelly that people really enjoy. Its color is a vibrant reddish pink, and its flavor is sweet and tart – just how I prefer jelly.

While walking in the Crowne Heights Fourth of July parade, we ran into some good friends who enthusiastically told us they’d been picking sand plums. Terra said they picked so many she didn’t know what to do with all of them. She offered some to us, so I quickly said yes, even though jelly making isn’t something I do frequently.

I remember making friends with a gentleman who sent me some sand plum jelly about 10 years ago. He told me all about how the bushes don’t yield fruit every year, how he used to drive the country roads searching for them and finally decided to just plant 400 of the bushes himself. That’s a serious sand plum operation.

Terra kindly delivered a five-gallon bucket of sand plums to my back door later that day. And I quickly texted my husband’s paralegal, Karin, because I knew I needed to share these and because I knew she’d have a good recipe to make the jelly. The week was busy, and we finally took the time one evening to make the jelly. It takes about 2.5 hours total, so start the project a bit earlier than we foolishly did at 8 p.m.

Apparently, if you can find a source for sand plums, you should pick all you can get your hands on. Both the fruit and the juice are freezable, so you can enjoy this tasty jelly year round and make fresh batches when you like. My husband says the jelly should be enjoyed over a hot biscuit, but my sand plum friend told me that it’s great on french toast, PB&J and just plain old toast, too.