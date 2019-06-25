Cold brew offers a refreshing, caffeinated change of pace for summer

It’s easy to make your own cold brew coffee concentrate at home.

Warm summer days call for cool summer drinks, and one of my favorite afternoon pick-me-ups is cold brew coffee. Hot morning coffee is a daily ritual no matter the temperature outside. But in the afternoon, a cold brew is a refreshing change of temperature.

Making cold brew in large batches is simple to do, but it’s also nice to make it small amounts so it doesn’t take up too much real estate in the fridge. Cold brew is super simple to make – it only takes a few minutes to measure, mix and set on the counter. Once you’ve strained, just add water, milk or milk alternative to dilute it.

This New York Times cold brew recipe makes concentrate, which is the best way to do it. My preference is to dilute with coconut milk – the refrigerated kind, not the canned kind. The only problem is that colder drinks go down so much more quickly since you drink them with a straw rather than sipping in a mug like you do with hot coffee.

Most coffee shops sell cold brew, but with such a simple recipe, you might as well make it at home. You can even pick up flavored syrup at The Spice Merchant, if that’s your preference. They have a great variety of flavors in regular and sugar-free. I’m more of a purist when it comes to coffee – no flavors or sweeteners needed. But you can get as fancy as you like– top it with whipped cream, chocolate shavings or a dash of cinnamon. The Spice Merchant sells such a delicious variety of coffee, so don’t forget to pick that up while you’re there.

