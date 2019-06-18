Eat crab cakes in Florida. If you can’t, make these at home

Make crab cakes at home if you can’t go to Florida.

Last week, we were basking in the Florida sun enjoying a big family vacation, so forgive me for skipping a week writing. Being totally honest, Florida hasn’t been my favorite vacation spot, but this trip changed my mind. We went to Seaside, and it was not only gorgeous, it was charming and quaint.

The town of Seaside is like something out of a movie – all the architecture is traditional and it’s supposed to look like an old beach town. The wood framed cottages are painted fun colors to set them apart. The town square has many shops and restaurants to keep you busy if a break from the sun is needed. And the Airstream food trucks fit nicely in the picturesque landscape there. Eating seafood at every restaurant possible was my mission for the week.

Crab cakes happen to be a favorite of mine when it comes to Southern cuisine, but it’s been quite a few years since I’ve made them. This isn’t a quick-throw-it-together type of main dish, so plan a head a bit if you decide to give it a try.

Years ago, my friend Joanne and I ordered a case of king crab legs and made this recipe. One might think that making crab cakes is a waste of king crab, but the results of the long labor were quite divine. It was an afternoon affair with a splash of wine and many great memories. If you decide to crack your own crab for these, double up on the wine because you’ll be cracking and picking for a while. Or do yourself a favor and just buy a ticket on Allegiant and go get some crab cakes in Florida.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW