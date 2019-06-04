Gooey Cinnamon Squares are everything that’s right about dessert

"The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by Deb Perelman includes a recipe for Gooey Cinnamon Squares.

While searching for inspiration for this week’s recipe, it became apparent that I’ve been talking a lot about salads the last few weeks. While we all love fresh salads, sometimes we just need a good dessert – particularly this time of year, when gatherings around the pool are so frequent.

Part of my inspiration to write about dessert came from a 12-year old’s birthday baking party I taught last week. This co-ed party of giggly pre-teens was very well-mannered and enjoyable. We baked donuts with strawberry glaze, made an Oreo Icebox Pie, and baked vanilla cupcakes with buttercream frosting. It seems like this is about the right age to get kids interested in cooking and baking because they are old enough to orchestrate solo, including cleanup.

This week’s recipe comes from “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” by Deb Perelman. Hopefully you’ve read her blog, but if you haven’t, add it to your to-do list, although make sure you have plenty of time because it’s quite easy to get lost her in her recipes, photography and stories. This Gooey Cinnamon Squares recipe is about everything I love in a dessert – you eat it with your hands, it’s chewy, soft, cinnamon-y and of course buttery. The only adjustment I’d suggest in this recipe is to cut them larger because one-inch-squares just aren’t big enough, and these are irresistible.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW