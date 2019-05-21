Bacon, leeks and pine nuts combine for a unique quiche with crunch

Rain, rain, go away.

This extremely wet spring has us unsure what to wear or how to cook and has made it fairly difficult to plant flowers. We’ve been teased with a day or two of sunshine and beautiful weather, then back we go to torrential rain. Grilling in the rain can be done, however it’s much more enjoyable to grill when the weather is good for relaxing on the patio.

To tide you over until the grilling weather returns, try baking a fabulous quiche. This week’s recipe for Bacon Leek Pine Nut Quiche is versatile and delicious. About five or six years ago, I daydreamed up this recipe using some of my favorite ingredients. It had to have been a spring day since the recipe calls for leeks. Sautéed leeks are so flavorful, so make extra while you’re prepping some for the quiche. We put them on our burgers, in omelets and even on top of salads.

The number of eggs you need to make the quiche depends on the depth of your pie plate. Mine are deep dish, so I use a dozen eggs. If yours is not deep dish, a dozen might be a couple too many. Crispy bacon bits line the bottom of the quiche adding saltiness and that delicious smoky umami flavor. The havarti dill gives it a different tang. Lastly, the pine nuts will be golden brown on top and add a nice nuttiness and unexpected crunch.

One of the greatest things about quiche is it’s appropriate for any meal of the day. Serve it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s hearty but not heavy, packed with protein and can be enjoyed cold, room temperature or hot. Quiche is a fabulous go-to if you’re having summer guests since it’s so versatile.

Note that the pie crust recipe below makes a double crust, but you’ll need only one crust for each quiche. Freeze the other one for later or use it to make a second quiche.

Bacon Leek Pine Nut Quiche 1 single pie crust, recipe below 10-12 eggs, depending on depth of pie plate ¼ cup cold water 6 ounces Havarti dill cheese, shredded ¾ cup thinly sliced leeks, sautéed 4 slices cooked thick-slice bacon, chopped ¼ cup pine nuts Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Roll out pie crust and form into a pie dish. Pinch edges to make them pretty. In a mixing bowl, beat eggs and water. Place bacon pieces, leeks, cheese and eggs into the shell. Top with pine nuts. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the eggs are cooked through.