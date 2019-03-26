Scones are an easy-to-make treat that can be sweet or savory

Few things beat a warm, fresh-from-the-oven baked good. Most everyone has childhood memories of their favorite goodie their mom or grandma made for them. The scent of warm goodness permeating the air, the anticipation of the those delicious cookies or cake coming out of the oven. I’m not sure which is more enjoyable: the lasting sweet smell or the delicious morsels of love.
We didn’t grow up eating scones, but they’ve become a favorite. The shaggy dough is simple to whip up and can be made sweet or savory. Chocolate chip scones are a classic, and don’t be afraid to add your favorite nut to them. Chopped pecans are a nice addition to this recipe. Other variations of scone flavors are as vast as your imagination: bacon cheddar dill, raspberry vanilla, cranberry orange, blueberry, pumpkin and maple. Once you have the dough down, altering the “goodies” you add is quite easy. Keep in mind the more savory flavors don’t need the lemon zest, sugar or vanilla, but the base of the scone stays the same.
Scones can be an easy grab-and-go breakfast, part of an elaborate brunch menu or served with high tea. In larger cities at fancy hotels, you can find high tea, and often alongside the fancy tea sandwiches, you’ll find pretty little scones. Perhaps you can host your own high tea party and serve scones.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Chocolate Chip Scones
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, diced
1 teaspoon packed lemon zest
¾ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
¾ cup chilled buttermilk
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Milk, for glaze
Butter and flour baking sheet. Sift 2 cups flour, 1/3 cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl. Add butter and lemon zest; rub with fingertips until butter is reduced to size of rice grains. Mix in chocolate chips. Whisk buttermilk, egg yolk and vanilla in a small bowl to blend. Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients; mix until dough comes together in moist clumps. Gather dough into ball. Press dough out on a lightly floured surface to 8-inch round; cut round into 6 wedges. Transfer wedges to prepared baking sheet, spacing 1 inch apart. (Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate.)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brush scones lightly with milk; sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Bake until scones are crusty on top and tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Recipe from epicuruious.com
