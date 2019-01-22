Let’s talk squash: How to maximize the flavor of these healthy, fibrous veggies

This week, let’s talk squash. There are so many to choose from during these winter months: acorn squash, butternut squash, delicata squash, sugar pumpkin and spaghetti squash, to name the favorites.
What do you do with these squash? Well, for starters, most every vegetable is more delicious when roasted at 400 degrees, drizzled generously with olive oil and sprinkled with kosher salt. Don’t treat the squash any different. These powerhouse veggies are high in vitamin A, vitamin C, beta carotene and also have a great deal of fiber. Some of them contain 25 percent of your daily recommended fiber. Squash isn’t just delicious, it’s nutritious, too.
Starting with the acorn squash: These green grooved, thick-skinned squash have a light orange flesh that’s mild, slightly sweet and nutty. Cutting them in half and stuffing them with a filling is a fun way to serve them, but they’re also delicious just cut in half and roasted in the skin. Don’t bother trying to peel this one because it’s too grooved, and it’s easy to scoop the flesh out once it’s cooked.
Butternut squash is a favorite. But purchasing them whole isn’t. These squash are dense and tough to cut through, even with a great knife. If you do get a whole one, be cautious when cutting it in half – it takes some elbow grease and finesse. Most grocery stores sell butternut squash already peeled and cubed, which saves a lot of prep and ensures your fingers stay intact. Like all of the other squash, roast it for the best flavor. This week’s recipe is for a butternut squash soup that’s pureed and garnished with a fried sage leaf. There’s something so satisfying about a pureed soup – there’s no chewing involved, just warm, silky feeling, sweet goodness.
The delicata squash is the baby of the squash family, or at least that’s how it appears. This cylindrical shaped squash has a cream- to yellow-colored skin with dark green stripes and an orange-yellow flesh. This squash is so fun because you just cut the ends off, slice it into thin slices and place it on a sheet pan to roast. Follow the same instructions – 400 degrees with olive oil and salt until golden brown on the side touching the sheet pan. You eat the skin and the seeds, which add a really nice nutty crunch. This roasted squash makes a fun side, or it could be cut up and thrown into a pasta with some sautéed greens and garlic as an ingredient. If you’ve never tried delicata squash, do yourself a favor and change that. It’s minimal prep for a delicious veggie.
Sugar pumpkin. No, I’m not flirting. It’s the name of a squash. They’re the little tiny pumpkins often found around the Thanksgiving holiday for those who want to bake and scoop their own for pie. But they’re also a delicious ingredient in chicken chili. You could even mix sugar pumpkin in for part of the butternut squash in the soup recipe. It would change the flavor just a bit, but maybe it’d be even better.
Spaghetti squash is so much fun. It’s like nature’s surprise – you think it’s this big ole’ yellow firm squash, but once it’s baked, it literally is like spaghetti when it’s scooped out. The flavor is very mild, so it takes on whatever sauce or toppings you add to it. We use it instead of pasta with ragu sauce, Alfredo or even just a bunch of sautéed veggies on top.
Winter squash can delight your taste buds, fill your belly with wholesome, nutrient-dense food and get you out of your broccoli rut. If you try only one or two, delicata and spaghetti squash would be top of my list only because they provide an unusual eating experience.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Butternut Squash Soup
1 3 ½-pound butternut squash, halved, seeded
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 cups chopped onions
4 garlic cloves, minced
3 ½-cups chicken or turkey stock
1 teaspoon fresh thyme
½ teaspoon grated orange peel
Salt and pepper, to taste
Sage leaves, fried in oil, to garnish
Lightly oil the faces of the squash halves and put them sliced-side down on a sheet pan. Roast the squash in the oven on 350 degrees for about an hour (or until squash is soft). Let cool, and scoop out the squash flesh, discarding the seeds or saving them for later use.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, sauté until caramelized, about 12 minutes. Add garlic; stir 1 minute.
Add squash, onion and garlic to a blender or food processor and process until pureed. Work in batches and then add puree back to pot with the stock.
Add thyme and orange peel. Thin soup with more stock if desired. Simmer until heated through. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with a fried sage leaf or two.
