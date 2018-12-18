Local, edible gifts are the best way to surprise someone who has everything

Ahhh, the holiday season: full of warm memories, nostalgia, fabulous parties, lush spreads of decadent food, hopefully a gift or two under the tree and family everywhere. I agree: It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
My favorite days of this season are days spent in the kitchen making baklava, rolling out pie crusts to be filled, and rolling a pot of grape leaves. Preparation for our family Christmas is such a joy. The day of will be filled with 30 or so family members gathered to enjoy the fruits of many days’ labor.
With all that rosy stuff said, there’s the stark reality of long “to-do” lists plus gifts to purchase, wrap and deliver. Gift giving is one of my favorite parts of the season, not because it’s what the season’s about but because I truly enjoy coming up with the perfect gift for each person on my list. Recently, a meme on Facebook popped across my feed that said something along the lines of, “My Christmas list this year includes a sense of purpose, financial security, more sleep, a bottle of wine and maybe some new bras.” As we age, our lists include more practical items and also more grandiose ideas.
Most of us have enough stuff and truly don’t want any more, which is why I love to give edible gifts. Some of my favorites to give and eat are:
Cocoa Dolce’s Grey Salt Caramels: This is a box of 16 of the most delicious treats you could pop into your mouth. The sultry caramel paired with dark chocolate and grey salt will make you happy you have 15 more to savor. A box of 16 is $35. Many other fabulous gifting options available including chocolate Santas for $3.50 each.
Lisa Buckingham’s anything: If you’ve ever been lucky enough to be at a wedding or event where Lisa Buckingham of Wichita’s Buckingham Cakes has made the cake, it’s off-the-charts fabulous. This holiday season, she’s offering Mexican Hot Chocolate Kits for $4.50 each, Chocolate Espresso Caramel Sauce for $8, boxes of 24 mini cupcakes for $36, and more. But don’t delay. You can order from her via email: lisa@buckinghamcakes.com. The last day for pick up is Friday.
Little Lion’s Waffles: This shop makes the most delicious waffles you’ve eaten. Do yourself a favor when you need to get out of the house and either take your company or yourself solo and go have a waffle. The waffles are made fresh-to-order, and they also offer a gluten-free version (which happens to be vegan, too). You’ll thank me later. The shop also offers gift cards, and its homemade ice cream and other goodies are incredible, too.
Elderslie Farm: This year, the fabulous Chef Katharine Elder is offering her delectable blackberry scones, granola, delicious cookies, cheeses and savory items for purchase to gift. Her packaging is so beautifully crafted. There’s nothing more appreciated than items like these for surprise pop-in guests and to just have on hand over the season. Order online at eldersliefarm.com because the cut off is 10 a.m. Thursday for pickup on Saturday.
Urban Prairie: The lost art of canning and preserving is Karin Glenn-Miller’s specialty. A few things she offers: Apple Pie Filling, Roasted Hatch Chile Salsa, pickles, lemon mixed berry jam, vanilla rhubarb with Earl Grey jam and my personal favorite, pumpkin butter. Prices for various items range from $5 - $10. Order by emailing urbanprairiebykgm@gmail.com or through Instagram, @PrairieUrban.
Sweet Sugarlicious: The most beautiful and delicious sugar cookies can be ordered through Wendi at Sweet Sugarlicious. If you peruse her Instagram page, you’ll see she can create whatever your mind can imagine. Plus, they are hands-down the best tasting sugar cookies I’ve ever put in my mouth. You can contact Wendi through Facebook at “Sweet Sugarlicious” or through Instagram @sweetsugarlicious_wendi. She’s filled up for this holiday season, but Wichita has several other makers of beautiful cookies, including Andy Kay’s Cookies and Local Tart bakery.
Wishing all you lovely readers a delicious, heart-warming holiday season remembering the reason for the season.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Pecan Crusted Prime Rib with Horseradish Cream Sauce
Serves 25
1 8- to 10-pound boneless prime rib roast
1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt, or to taste
2 teaspoons fresh black pepper, or to taste
1 cup raw pecan pieces
3 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped
3 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons stone ground or Dijon mustard
Horseradish Cream Sauce (Optional)
1 cup lowfat sour cream
1/4 cup fresh or prepared horseradish, grated
1 tablespoon stone ground or Dijon mustard
Juice & zest from 1/2 lemon
2 tablespoons fresh chives, finely sliced
Kosher salt and fresh black pepper, to taste
Season the prime rib with a generous amount of salt and pepper all over and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 hour. It’s important not to put a cold prime rib into a hot oven, otherwise it will cook unevenly.
Meanwhile, make the horseradish cream sauce: Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl along with 1/4 teaspoon salt and few cracks of pepper. Check for seasoning and adjust. Sauce can be made one day ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.
Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees and prepare the pecan topping: Add pecans to a food processor along with the rosemary, thyme, panko breadcrumbs, butter, 2 cloves of garlic, 1 tablespoon mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt, a few cracks of pepper, and process until combined. Set aside.
Cut small slits in the fatty top side of the prime rib, just big enough to stuff the remaining six cloves of garlic all around. Rub the remaining two tablespoons of mustard all over the top of the prime rib and apply the pecan topping, making sure to press it firm so it does not fall off. Transfer the prime rib roast to a roasting pan and make sure the oven rack is set in the low third portion of the oven. Place the rib roast in the oven, insert a digital probe thermometer in the middle, and loosely cover the top of the prime rib with tin foil so the pecans don’t burn. Cook for 1 1/2 hours, remove the tin foil, and continue cooking until the internal temperature reaches 120 degrees for medium-rare, about 1 hour more. If you are not using a digital thermometer, check the internal temperature after 2 hours, but using a digital one is best, as you can leave it in the roast while it is cooking.
Allow the prime rib roast to rest covered with tin foil for 30 minutes so the juices can re-distribute. Slice and serve with some horseradish cream sauce if desired.
Recipe courtesy of Bobby Parrish, FlavCity
Instant Pot Acorn Squash with Pecan Stuffing
Serves 4
1 cup white basmati rice
1/2 teaspoon dried sage
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more for sprinkling
2 small acorn squash
1 small yellow onion
2 cloves garlic
2 stalks celery
1 tablespoon olive oil or pecan oil, plus more for drizzling
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Fresh ground black pepper
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
3/4 cup raw pecan pieces
Feta or goat cheese crumbles, optional
Cook the rice: In an Instant Pot or digital pressure cooker, stir the rice, sage, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1 cup of water. Pressure cook on high for 3 minutes. (Note: It takes about 5 minutes for the pot to “preheat” before it starts cooking. During cooking, avoid touching the metal part of the lid.) After the pot beeps, use the Natural Release method and wait 10 minutes to let the pot cool down naturally (set a timer so you don’t forget). Then vent any remaining steam by moving the pressure release handle to “venting,” covering your hand with a towel or hot pad. (Never put your hands or face near the steam release valve when releasing steam.)
Meanwhile, prep the veggies: While the rice cooks, cut the squash in half and remove seeds, then cut it in half again (into quarters). Set aside until ready for Step 5. Dice the onion and celery. Mince the garlic.
Toast the pecans: In a dry skillet over low heat, toast the pecans for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.
Make the stuffing: Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion and celery 5 to 7 minutes until tender and translucent. Add the garlic, thyme and oregano and sauté for an additional 2 minutes until fragrant. When the rice is cooked, stir it into the skillet. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, the fresh ground black pepper, butter, and pecans.
Cook the squash: Rinse the Instant Pot and place the steamer basket in the bottom with 1 cup of water. Rub the squash quarters with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with a few pinches of dried oregano. Place the squash quarters in the pot, stacking as necessary. Pressure cook on high for 6 minutes. (Note: It takes about 5 minutes for the pot to “preheat” before it starts cooking.) After the pot beeps, immediately do a Quick Release: vent any remaining steam by moving the pressure release handle to “venting,” covering your hand with a towel or hot pad.
Serve: Carefully remove the squash from the Instant Pot and sprinkle it with kosher salt. (Do not omit this step: it brings in the necessary flavor.) Spoon the stuffing over the squash quarters and serve immediately.
