A trip to New Orleans is extended with Shrimp & Grits made at home

For years, Randy’s told me stories of visiting New Orleans, and last weekend, a trip down to the Big Easy happened. I went for a convention, so I didn’t get to sight see as much as I’d have liked to, however I ate plenty. I didn’t grow up eating Cajun food – it just wasn’t a cuisine we ate in our household — but boy have I grown to love it because Randy is one heckuva great Cajun cook.
We made a trip down to Café du Monde for beignets and chicory coffee. Those Southerners know how to make great coffee – good and strong like I like it. I nibbled a couple of bites of a beignet because I couldn’t not try it. It was delicious and actually made with denser dough than I’d imagined. Any fried dough is delicious, especially when piled high with powdered sugar.
I had some delicious gumbo one day for lunch, and it was tasty. One of our favorite Cajun dishes is Shrimp & Grits. We actually picked up this recipe at a Cajun restaurant in Florida. We ordered it, both just raved about how delicious it was, and lo and behold, the recipe was framed hanging on the wall. Oh, lucky day, to get to snap a pic and make it at home. Randy added the andouille sausage because it’s delicious and adds some more flavor.
I totally fell in love with the city – the architecture was beautiful, the people kind and hospitable and I already spoke of the food. It’s a place I’d like to go back to and do some of the garden tours, visit touristy highlights and of course eat some more fantastic Cajun food. Until then, I think we’ll whip up some Shrimp & Grits this week for dinner. Am I the only one who tries to continue a trip by eating the same delicious foods after the trip is over?
Cajun Shrimp & Grits with Andouille Sausage
1.5 pounds Andouille sausage
Grits
4 cups (32 ounces) chicken stock
½ cup of heavy cream
2 cups corn grits
1 ½ cup of shredded cheddar
½ cup Parmesan cheese
¼ cup butter
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Shrimp
6 slices of thick-cut bacon, cut into small bite-sized strips
2 pounds shrimp
Flour to dust shrimp
1 small onion, diced
1 small bell pepper, diced
3 stalks of celery, sliced
6 cloves garlic, finely diced
1 cup of dry white wine
1 cup of chicken stock
Juice of a lemon
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Hot sauce/Cajun seasoning, to taste
Chopped green onions, for garnish
Either grill or pan fry the andouille sausage until cooked through and let cool. Once the sausage is cooled, slice into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
Grits: Combine the stock and cream in a large pan and bring to a boil. Whisk in the grits. About half way through cooking, add cheese, butter and salt and pepper.
Shrimp: In a cast iron skillet, cook the bacon until all pieces are crispy. Remove bacon from pan and put on a plate. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of bacon grease. In the pan with reserved bacon grease, sauté the holy trinity - celery, onion and bell pepper. Add the cooked sausage and garlic after vegetables are mostly cooked through. Add the Cajun spice and Worcestershire sauce to your preference.
While the vegetables are being sauteed, coat the shrimp with the flour. Throw shrimp in with the vegetables and cook but do not overcook. When shrimp are cooked, add the wine and stock, which will thicken because of the flour.
To serve, laddle the grits on the bottom of the bowl and then top with the shrimp mixture. Garnish with green onions. Serves 8
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
