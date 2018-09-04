September brings promise of cooler temperatures, comfort food – and pumpkin bread

It’s September, and I’m elated. The month brings with it a promise that the temps will fall and it’ll be time for comfort food. As I was brainstorming on what to write about this week, I looked back on my recipes and couldn’t believe I hadn’t written about Pumpkin Bread. It’s one of my all-time favorite desserts, although you can eat it for breakfast, too.
I have good memories associated with this Great Pumpkin Bread recipe. A family friend, Amy, used to make it all the time and call me when it was fresh out of the oven. Say no more – I’d hop in my car and drive over for a hot slice with a slab of butter melted on top. If you’re going to enjoy it, don’t sacrifice: Spread that butter on thick. This pumpkin bread recipe is the best I’ve ever found. I’ve been making it since that “Women of Great Taste” cookbook came out in the mid-’90s. In fact, I’m pretty sure this was the first cookbook my mom purchased for me.
The pumpkin phenomenon is real. I don’t line up for Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks – they’re too sweet for me. I prefer Reverie’s slightly sweet, creamy Pumpkin Latte as a very occasional treat. And when it comes to baked goods, fresh homemade always trumps anything store-bought. I’ve made this recipe in regular-sized loaf pans, and if my memory serves me correctly, it fills two regular-sized loaf pans. Amy used to sometimes make a streusel with brown sugar, butter and oatmeal for the top. Talk about over-the-top good. My mouth is watering, and I’m preheating the oven as I type this column.
In addition to sweet pumpkin items, savory pumpkin can be equally delicious. I believe last year I wrote about Pumpkin Chicken Chili, and pureed Pumpkin Soup is to-die-for also.
If you like your pumpkin, enjoy it. The season is upon us to slow down a bit, savor and get ready for the holidays. I can hardly wait.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Great Pumpkin Bread
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
3 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 16-ounce can solid pack pumpkin
1 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup water
4 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease six 5x3x2-inch loaf pans. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Fill prepared pans half full and bake for 1 hour. Cool in pans on a wire rack.
“Women of Great Taste”
