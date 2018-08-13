This quick fruit salad is perfect for Colorado peach season

Summertime is coming to an end with back-to-school, pools closing and fall to look forward to.
But barbecues will continue for as long as we get good patio weather. Do you ever get in a bind when you’re supposed to bring something to a barbecue? Or just don’t have much time to really cook something? This week’s recipe will take care of those times. Plus it’s just a delicious way to use those Colorado peaches that have hit the stores.
I had this fruit salad at my friend Alexis’ house. I’ve had tons of fruit salads, and most all of them are delightful, but this one totally tops the charts. I think it’s the combination of lemon and fresh mint that brightens the flavors without overpowering the fruit. This is one of those salads you’ll make for a barbecue then decide you just need in your fridge during peach season.
The weeks have been packed lately. Last week, I missed writing the column for two reasons: overseeing the production of grape leaves at St. George and having our kitchen cabinets painted. It was a whirlwind of a week filled with stressful, long days, but it was totally worth it in the end. We rolled, cooked and packaged over 4,000 grape leaves that will be sold at the Country Kitchen at the Annual St. George Lebanese Dinner the second weekend in October.
Having the kitchen painted taught me two important lessons. First, I had enough wine glasses for every single reader to come over simultaneously. Second, I don’t do well without constant access to food. Most of the first floor looked like an estate sale for about five days, so I took the opportunity to purge quite a bit. I rearranged while I put things back and I even boxed up three-fourths of my insane spice collection, holding out for that custom spice rack I’ve been wanting for years. It’ll be just the motivation I need to get it actually completed. Although in the meantime, running down to the basement for spices is probably good exercise.
The comments from Randy and others about the new cabinet color have both delighted me and also made me think. The cabinets are now ivory, and it really brightens up my cabinet-heavy kitchen. It almost feels new, even though it’s mostly original. It’s amazing how a new paint color can really change a space and give you new perspective.
Peaches & Berries with Lemon-Mint Syrup
4 perfectly ripe peaches, pitted and sliced
1 cup blueberries
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blackberries
Combine peaches, blueberries, lemon juice, sugar and mint in a serving bowl and toss. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 6 hours.
Right before serving, add raspberries and blackberries and toss gently. Taste and add a bit more sugar, if necessary. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.
Recipe: OnceUponAChef.com
