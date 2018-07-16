Try a summer salad for quick, delicious meal

The overabundance of produce in the summertime gives us endless possibilities in the kitchen. I find the best dishes or salads are simple ingredients with thoughtful pairings letting the flavors shine through.
This week’s recipe fits the bill – Watermelon Cucumber Avocado Ricotta Salad. All delicious ingredients and when added together, they make a delightful summer salad that I think you’ll really enjoy.
If you’re anything like me, you could eat good watermelon for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I can’t seem to get enough of its sweet, refreshing flavor.
This salad would be simple to bring along to a cookout, too. I’d probably cut the avocado, add the cheese, oil and salt right before serving, but you could easily chop the watermelon and cucumber ahead of time.
Salads like this really aren’t cooking, per se, just mixing the right delicious ingredients into something even more beautiful than its individual parts. The recipe calls for fresh ricotta, and I have to admit, it’s been a while since I’ve made this salad, so I mentioned buratta, too, in case you can’t locate fresh ricotta. Both cheeses are very mild, soft and creamy, so either will be lovely on the salad.
Grill a piece of salmon, chicken or steak, serve this salad, and a simple dinner is complete.
Add a starch, if you like – one of my go-to starches is Citrus Rice from Women of Great Taste. If you don’t have the recipe, I’ve included it here. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve made this rice – it’s lemony, buttery and goes with about anything.
I forgot I promised cocktail recipes each week this month, but I’ll continue that next week. Pour yourself a glass of unoaked chardonnay or rose instead. Both are quite delightful in this summer heat.
Watermelon Cucumber Avocado & Ricotta Salad
8 ounces seedless red or yellow watermelon, chilled
1 large seedless cucumber, chilled
2 firm, ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
1 1/3 cup fresh ricotta or burrata, at room temperature
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
Flaked sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Start with cold watermelon and cucumber from the fridge. Cut the watermelon, cucumber and avocados into bite-sized cubes and arrange artfully on a platter or toss them in a salad bowl. Dollop fresh ricotta and drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and serve.
Citrus Rice
2 cups long-grain white rice
Grated zest of 2 lemons
1 clove garlic
½ cup butter
3 ½ cups boiling chicken broth
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ cup heavy cream
2 green onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup minced fresh parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Saute rice, lemon zest and garlic in butter until rice is opaque, about 5 minutes. Add to chicken broth, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 20 minutes. Remove garlic and discard. Stir in lemon juice. Slowly stir in cream, onions and parsley. Continue to cook rice over low heat, stirring constantly until cream is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
