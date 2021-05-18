There are cheap — and even free — options for summer family fun in and around Wichita

Budget-friendly has been a key word in our household when it comes to entertaining four kids and a multi-generational family in the summer. Fortunately, there are plenty of area options we’ve discovered that won’t do too much damage to one’s wallet over the next three months while school is out.

Here are some frugal options for family fun.

Museum meandering

It’s easy to visit a Wichita museum on a budget.

Two museums on the Wichita State campus — the Pizza Hut Museum inside the first, original Pizza Hut building, and the Ulrich Museum of Art — are always free to visit.

You can visit the Wichita Art Museum for free on Saturdays and Old Cowtown Museum for free on Sundays, since a Wichita donor covers admission to both places on those days. WAM also has some low-cost, art mini-camp options ($5-10) in June and July for kids ages 3-12, with advance registration required. There’s also a night-time option to visit Cowtown (and hear about its ghosts), from 6-10 p.m. the first Friday of the month, with the $6 per person admission price.

For $20, a family of five can see a historic, wartime B-29 at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center at the Eisenhower National Airport. An extra 10 bucks gets the family cockpit access. Be sure to check if the flight-worthy Doc is in the hangar before you go.

Other inexpensive museum options: The Kansas African American Museum, a $32.95 family day pass for two adults and two children at the Museum of World Treasures, free self-guided sculpture tours at WAM and on the WSU campus, the Kansas Aviation Museum and the Great Plains Transportation Museum (with access to the Wichita railroad platform sign outside Union Station for a fun photo op).

You might also want to check out the Big Bugs exhibition, featuring 12 oversized, animatronic bug sculptures on display outdoors until July 31 at Botanica, where admission starts at $10 with discounts available.

Animal attractions

Camp out with the wildlife at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The park is having a special after-hours adventure night May 22, where families can make ‘smores, go on a scavenger hunt and see the animals from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $10 for children. For $35, you can camp overnight at the zoo, with an upgrade available to sleep by the giraffes. Tanganyika animal ambassadors will also make free visits to select Wichita library locations in programs suitable for ages 3-11 on June 3 (Rockwell Branch), June 22 (Westlink Branch).

The Sedgwick County Zoo continues its Twilight Tuesdays, where the park stays open until 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday in July, with all-day admission just $3 a person.

It’s always free to see the more than 25 species of Kansas critters, including a bobcat, beaver, mink and predatory birds, at the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit at Central Riverside Park. Feedings happen daily at noon.

To see Kansas wildlife in a more natural setting, take a 90-minute trip to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve near Strong City for a bit of bison viewing and possibly see other Kansas wildlife as you hike the trails of this national park, which is free to visit.

Naturalists who lead the once-monthly free Wichita Wild Walks at area parks can be counted on to point out animals during the one-hour tours. Upcoming dates are May 22 at Swanson Park and June 26 at Hellers Park; both start at 8 a.m. and are open to all ages. No registration needed.

The Great Plains Nature Center has several free children’s programming options available that feature nature and native species. Visit gpnc.org/programs. A GPNC staffer will bring a live turtle for a special free library program July 20 at the Westlink Branch.

Make a splash

Four new splash pads are scheduled to open May 29 in Wichita’s Evergreen, Edgemoor, Boston and Linwood parks, bringing the total number of public Wichita water playgrounds to 10. Each of Wichita’s six city pools also schedules a free swim day: June 6 at College Hill, June 13 at Aley, July 3 at the McAfee Pool in McAdams park, which is the city’s newest pool, July 11 at Minisa, July 17 at Orchard and July 25 at Harvest.

Heat things up

Check out the Ring of Fire that encircles the iconic Keeper of the Plains sculpture at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas rivers. It burns nightly for 15 minutes, starting at 9 p.m. in the spring and summer. It’s operated manually and won’t be turned on during inclement weather, if the rivers are too high or if a person is too close to the burners.

Check out the performing arts

This year’s free Shakespeare in the Park is “Richard III,” being performed June 11-13, 18-22 and 25-27 in parks yet to be announced. Check wichitashakespearecompany.org for more details.

Ballet Wichita will also stage free park productions. “Carnival of the Animals” will be performed June 11-13. Check the organization’s Facebook page for an update on the park location.

You have a few opportunities to listen to free, family-friendly music over the summer. Wichita Park and Rec is hosting a Jam Session in Naftzger Park May 28 and free Wichita Symphony Orchestra concerts June 25 in six Wichita parks. The Bradley Fair Concert Series is back with 7:30 p.m. concerts on Thursdays in June and July 1.

Go bowling, golfing or skating

Our kids have loved doing the Kids Bowl Free program, where they can bowl two free games every day at participating bowling centers. Derby Bowl and Seneca Bowl, The Alley and West Acres Bowl in Wichita are participating, with each center setting its own schedule and age limits for the bowling program. Families need to select and sign up for a bowling center at kidsbowlfree.com. At all four participating centers, kids as young as 2 can participate, with Derby and Seneca Bowl setting a 15-year age limit and The Alley and West Acres allowing those up to age 16 to participate. Shoe rental is extra.

Through a similar national program, kids can skate for free at Carousel Skate Center, 312 N. West St. Sign up at kidsskatefree.com for three-hour skating passes good during select hours Fridays-Sundays. Skate rental is extra.

Kids can also take a swing at learning golf. First Tee Greater Wichita offers different levels of golf lessons, from beginners and up and from age 5 and older, at four area golf courses June 1-July 15. Visit firstteegreaterwichita.org, and apply for scholarships to help cover the cost of the program.

Home free

For those who prefer free contactless summer options, the Wichita Public Library is offering a variety of children’s and teen programs virtually. Visit wichitalibrary.org/Events.