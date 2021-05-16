Dozens of Wichita and area summer camps cover lots of interests and ages

The YMCA’s 125-acre Camp Hyde features amenities such as a lake, a climbing tower, trails and even horses. The Wichita Eagle

After being limited in 2020, summer day camp opportunities for kids in the Wichita have come back in full force for 2021.

Nearly two dozen organizations, ranging from Wichita Park and Rec to museums to area schools and entertainment facilities, have scheduled multi-day camps with a wide range of activities. Kids can pick up some fun skills like sewing, creating art, coding or some life skills through babysitter bootcamp and driver education. Some camps focus on doing physical activities like dancing, horse-back riding or golf and there’s even a farm camp.

Besides covering all sorts of interests, some camps this year aren’t just for kids, but include options for older teens and even adults.

The arts and sciences

The Art Park

Lego builders and budding artists, chefs and scientists have quite a few options for fine-tuning their skills through the multi-day camps being offered at The Art Park. Nearly two dozen three-day art camps are available for potential mini-Monets ages 4½ to 7. Themes for the three-day camps for ages 8-12 include drawing animals and Manga characters, jewelry making, repurposing junk into art and woodworking. The Legos and science camps are for ages 6-12. Young chefs camps are available for ages 4-7 and 8-12. The Art Park also offers weekly art classes for ages 2 ½ to adults and day-long workshops for ages 4-12.

Where: 7230 E. 29th St. North

When: May 31-Aug. 20

Cost: $90 for camps, $200-275 for classes, $40 for day-long workshops

More info: theartparkwichita.com/summer-art-camp, 316-683-2500

Exploration Place

Wichita’s science museum has returned to holding in-person camps this year but will also continue with a limited offering of virtual camps.

The in-person camps feature different weekly themes and activities, ranging from building things that fly or defy gravity to designing robots and Lego structures and missions focusing on space. Two camps, one for ages 6-10 and another for ages 11-13, will run concurrently for 10 weeks at the museum.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, in-person, with before and after care available for an additional fee

Where: 300 N. McLean Blvd.

Cost: $150-$180 per camp, with 15% discount for members

More info: exploration.org/camps/in-person, 316-660-0600

After a successful offering of virtual camps in 2020, Exploration Place is also offering four Digital Discovery Camps that focus on coding, graphic design and gaming for kids ages 7-13. The camps are a mix of two hours of Zoom instruction and about two hours of offline work on assigned projects each day.

When: 10 a.m. June 1-4, June 14-18, June 28-July 2, July 19-23, Aug. 2-6

Cost: $100-120 per camp, with 15% discount for members

More info: exploration.org/camps/digital-discovery, 316-660-0600

Mark Arts

Mark Arts offers different themed weeks over the course of its 10-week summer STEAM Academy, as well summer art classes for youth and teens.

The STEAM Academy combines creativity and innovation with the concepts of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Kids will decode hieroglyphics, learn about aerodynamics and more. Morning sessions are for ages 5-8 and afternoon sessions are for ages 9-12. Registrations due the Thursday before a camp starts.

The arts center also offers once-a-week classes over seven- and 10-week sessions for teens and youth, starting May 19. Topics include anime, drawing animals and ceramics.

When: STEAM weekly camps run June 1-Aug. 6, while weekly art classes have various starts, from May 19-July 31

Where: 1307 N. Rock Road

Cost: $99 for STEAM, most classes are $130 for nonmembers, with discounts for members

More info: markartsks.com, 316-634-2787

CityArts

Kids will explore all sorts of art mediums and forms, from clay to copper to canvases. On Friday afternoons, campers will hit the outdoors plaza to create chalk art and play games. For ages 6-15.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-Aug. 6

Where: 334 N. Mead

Cost: $140-$170

More info: wichita.gov/CityArts/Pages/ArtCamps.aspx, 316-350-3245

Camp Invention

Offered through the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Camp Invention is available in one virtual and two in-person five-day camp options in the Wichita area. The camps, which focus on STEM activities, are for elementary-age students. The virtual camp will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14-18 and costs $150. The in-person options are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-10 at First Baptist Church of Augusta, 1501 State St., and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 12-16 at Munson Primary School, 1007 Westview Drive in Mulvane. The in-person camps cost $235, with extended programming available at an extra charge.

More info: www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention

Color Me Mine

Campers will create works of art working with clay, rocks, textiles, paper and canvases. Weekly themes are space; beaches; Harry Potter; and peace, love and tie-dye. For ages 6-14. Limited class sizes.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, June 15-18, June 29-July 2, July 13-16, July 27-30

Where: 2441 N. Maize Road #215

Cost: $100

More info: wichita.colormemine.com/summer-workshops, 316-425-5614

So many choices

Wichita Park and Rec

In addition to its Summer of Discovery and Summer Activity Camp programs, Wichita Park and Rec also offers themed one-day and weeklong specialty and tech camps. Kids can engage in Nerf warfare, master kitchen fundamentals or make slime in a daylong camp, or they can report for duty for Camo Camp, master Jedi and wizarding skills or cook a campfire lunch and do fishing, archery, kayaking, mini-golfing and more during an outdoor adventure camp. Most of these camps are for ages 6-13, but some of the outdoor adventure and at least two tech camps are open to older teens too.

When: May 31-July 29

Where: Specialty camps are held at Boston Rec Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly, and outdoor adventure camps are held at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd.

Cost: $30 for one-day camps, $125-$250 for multi-day camps

More info: wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Camps

Trinity Academy

Learn babysitting or sewing skills, how to build a computer or develop better sports skills during Trinity Academy’s summer camps. Ages vary for the camps, with several directed at elementary and middle-schoolers. Some, like sewing and CriCut Crafting, are open to older students, including adults.

When: May 31-Aug. 1

Where: 12345 E. 21st St.

Cost: $60-$200 per camp

More info: trinityacademy.org, 316-634-0909

The Independent School

Elementary-age kids can decorate a cake, celebrate Christmas in July, write a book or do a day full of various activities during The Independent School’s summer Panther Enrichment Program. Most camps meet for half-days, except the full-day adventure camp.

When: June 1-Aug. 6

Where: 8317 E. Douglas

Cost: about $63-$223 per camp

More info: theindependentschool.com/student-life/summer-programs, 316-686-0152

Wichita Collegiate School Wichita Collegiate is offering eight weeks of full- and half-day camps that range from academic classes to sports activities to creative arts and science classes. Practical courses like college exam prep classes and driver education are also among the more than 100 classes to choose from. Classes are divided by student age. A before and after Kids Club is available for full-day students.

When: June 7-July 30

Where: 9115 E. 13th St.

Cost: $100-$260 per week

More info: wcsks.com/page/summer-exploration, 316-634-0433

Animal fun

Tanganyika Wildlife Park

During Tanganyika’s Summer Safari Camps, kids ages 6-13 can learn about various human roles at an animal park, like zookeeper, vet or marine biologist, or about various species of animals through the 10 different weekly themed camps. Campers will be grouped in smaller, age-appropriate groups as they do crafts, games and interact with the park’s animals.

When: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 31-Aug. 6

Where: 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard

Cost: $150 per camp

More info: twpark.com/education-programs

Wichita Riding Academy

Kids can learn to ride and care for horses or interact with farm animals through various camp options offered at the Wichita Riding Academy. Camp options are also available for experienced riders. Most of the camps run for a week, with half- and full-day options, and a couple of overnight options, too.

When: May 31-Aug. 6

Where: 10727 E. 39th St. South, Derby

Cost: $150 and higher, depending on the type of camp

More info: wichitaridingacademy.com, 316-651-0876

Sedgwick County Zoo

During the zoo’s Summer Learning Adventure camps, kids ages 4-9 can learn more about zoo animals, healthy environments and even bugs, while kids ages 10-12 can become junior zookeepers. The zoo also has camps on conservation and zookeeping for teens.

When: June 7-Aug. 6

Where: 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

Cost: $95 nonmembers, $75 members for half-day Summer Learning Adventures, with add-on fees for early drop-off or between classes care; teen programs vary in prices from $65 to $150

More info: scz.org/learning-adventures/summer

Traditional camps

Greater YMCA

At the Y’s 125-acre Camp Hyde, which features amenities such as a lake, a climbing tower, trails and even horses, kids ages 6-16 get to experience traditional day camp fun with crafts, physical activities, socializing and more. Each week of camp brings a different theme, like Shipwrecked, Ballin’ and Out of this World. A frontier camp featuring horses is available for youth ages 6-12. Busing, for an additional fee, is available from several area locations to Camp Hyde, 26201 W. 71st St. South, Viola.

The Andover, Northwest, South and East Wichita Y branches offer Adventure Camps, with different weekly themes and a weekly field trip, for youth ages 5-12.

All Y camps require completion of a Kansas Department of Health and Education form before registering for a camp. Financial assistance is available.

When: June 1-Aug. 6

Cost: Camp Hyde traditional camp – $150 nonmembers, $130 members; frontier camp - $220 nonmember, $200 member, plus $30 for busing; Y-based Adventure Camps – most weeks are $150 for nonmembers, $130 for members

More info: ymcawichita.org

Wichita Park and Rec

Weeklong camps are offered at different neighborhood recreation centers through the city’s Summer of Discovery and Summer Activity Camp programs. While both programs feature weeklong camps with fun recreational activities, games and field trips, the Summer Activity Camp also includes some life enrichment lessons such as cooking, financial literacy and reading. Camps are open to ages 6-12.

When: June 1-July 30

Where: Summer of Discovery – Edgemoor Camp, 5815 E. 9th St.; Linwood Camp, 1901 S. Kansas; Orchard Camp, 4808 W. 9th St.; Summer Activity Camp – Colvin Rec Center, 2820 S. Roosevelt; Evergreen Rec Center, 2700 N. Woodland; Lynette Woodard Rec Center, 2750 E. 18th St.; McAdams Rec Center, 1329 E. 16th St.

Cost: $115 for Summer of Discovery with multi-child discounts. $30-40 for Summer Activity Camp. Needs-based scholarships available for Summer Activity Camp.

More info: wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Camps

Special interests

Museum of World Treasures

The Museum of World Treasures will transform into a wizarding school in June for a weeklong camp for middle-school students, and it will become the scene of a mystery heist that elementary-aged sleuths will try to solve in a weeklong camp in July. Eventbrite registration closes two weeks before the start of each camp.

When: 1-5 p.m. June 14-18, and 1-5 p.m. July 19-23

Where: 835 E. 1st St.

Cost: $80

More info: worldtreasures.org, 316-263-1311

Tissu Sewing Studio

Each week of Summer Fashion Camp will feature a different theme and campers can choose to take one, two or three of the half-day camps. Camps will cover themes that include learning how to sew items, fashion trends, costuming, repurposing clothing and learning other fiber skills, like knitting and crocheting. Camp registration includes equipment and supplies. Younger students, about ages 8-12, meet for three hours in the morning, while teens meet in the afternoon. Limited class sizes

When: June 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30, July 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28, Aug. 2-3, 9-11

Where: 200 N. Broadway #110

Cost: $35 per half-day camp or $95 for three half-days of a camp series

More info: tissusewingstudio.com/summerfashioncamp2021, 316-737-8787

Ninnescah Sailing Association

The Ninnescah Sailing Association has learn-to-sail programs for kids ages 8-17 and adults. Campers learn water safety, sailboat handling and other sailing skills. Boats are provided.

When: two junior sail camps meet 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 12-16 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26-30; adult program sessions consist of a Thursday evening class followed by all-day Saturday and Sunday sailing instruction with four options offered between June 24-Aug. 14.

Where: Ninnescah Sailing Association boathouse, Cheney Lake

Cost: junior program - $175 for nonmembers, adult program - $250 for nonmembers, with member and multiple family registration discounts

More info: setsailks.com/learn-to-sail, call 316-617-3372 for the junior program, 316-650-3937 for the adult program

Lots of movement

Genesis Health Clubs

Kids enrolled in Genesis’ Might Camp will spend about three hours daily doing sports-focused activities with the rest of their day spent doing things such as swimming, yoga, improv, learning life skills like cooking and doing STEAM activities. Campers, ages 5-12, will also take weekly field trips. Add-ons for campers to get additional lessons in a particular activity may also available. Full- and partial-week enrollments are available.

When: June 1-Aug. 13

Where: 854 N. Socora and 1551 N. Rock Road

Cost: $160 nonmembers, $150 for members for full week, with partial week options available. Lunch available for additional $25 per week.

More info: genesishealthclubs.com, 316-201-9267

Midwest Dance Mechanix

Kids can learn the latest TikTok dance moves, dance like a princess or pretend they’re on Broadway as part of the studio’s dance camp themes. There’s even a boys-only themed camp and one for students who want to choreograph their own dance. Camps are organized by ages, ranging from 3 to 18. Limited class sizes.

When: various dates in June and July

Where: 3805 N. Hydraulic

Cost: multi-day camps range from $75-165, with single class options available for select camps

More info: dancemechanix.biz/summer-camps-2021, 316-337-5299

Wichita Gymnastics

Kids will be kept active and moving during these summer camps that feature gymnastics, swimming, a rock wall, zip line and trampoline activities along with some arts and craft and fun games. Camps are for ages 3-12.

When: June 7-Aug. 12

Where: 9400 E. 37th St. North

Cost: $75 for nonmembers, $70 for members with discounts for additional weeks; $20 daily rate

More info: wichitagym.com/summercamp.html, 316-634-1900

TGA Golf

Get ready to hit the greens with golf camps offered through TGA Golf. Learn the fundamentals of the game, rules, etiquette and other aspects of the game of golf during half- and full-day options for ages 8-16. There also is a mini-golf option for ages 5-7.

When: June 7-11, July 19-23, Aug. 2-6 at Sierra Hills Golf Club, June 22-25, July 13-16, Aug. 10-13 at Tex Consolver Golf Course

Where: Sierra Hills Golf Club, 13420 E. Pawnee, and Tex Consolver Golf Course, 1931 Tyler Road

Cost: $82.50-$144

More info: centralkansas.playtga.com