Beat the heat with these activities in and around Wichita this weekend

How to stay cool in extreme heat Robin Ikeda, deputy director of the CDC's Office of Noncommunicable Diseases, Injury and Environmental Health, talks about how to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by staying cool, hydrated and informed. (Courtesy of the Centers for Diseas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robin Ikeda, deputy director of the CDC's Office of Noncommunicable Diseases, Injury and Environmental Health, talks about how to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by staying cool, hydrated and informed. (Courtesy of the Centers for Diseas

Temperatures in Wichita and the surrounding area are expected to stay in the triple-digits through the weekend, but there’s no shortage of activities to beat the heat.

Indoor

Museum of World Treasures-Regular Museum Hours

The Museum of World Treasures, 835 E 1st, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Stop in to check out the Fossil Gallery and later peruse the ongoing Civil War exhibit. Tickets are free for children under 3-years-old and $8.95 for children between 4-years-old and 12-years-old. Adult tickets cost $9.95. Family packages are available. For more information, visit their website at worldtreasures.org.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wichita Ice Center-Public Skating

Wichita Ice Center, 505 W Maple, has public skating on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per person with an additional $3 for skate rentals.

Wichita Sports Forum-Aviate Extreme Air Sports

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aviate, 2668 N Greenwich, has open jump. Tickets cost $13 for the first hour for children over the age of seven. For children six and under, tickets start at $10 for the first hour. Children under the age of 12 must have adult supervision. Purchase tickets in advance at wichitasportsforum.com.

Cosmopshere-Free Documentary Screening and Space Out Saturday

Join the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, KS for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary activities. Start the day in the Hall of Space with Space Out Saturday’s kid-friendly event and activities. Admission is free for Reno County residents. Admission for children ages four through 12 costs $10.00. Adult admission costs $13.50. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. view the Smithsonian Channel’s documentary “The Day We Walked on the Moon” for free in the Justice Planetarium. For more information about ticket packages and other exhibits, visit cosmo.org.

Wichita Art Museum-Depression Era Photography Exhibit

Admission to the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd, is free on Saturdays. Visit the museum’s ongoing exhibits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On display through mid-August, view photography from Dorothea Lange and other photographers in the exhibit called Dignity vs. Despair: Dorothea Lange and Depression-Era Photography, 1933-1942.

Exploration Place-Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not

Exploration Place, 300 N Mclean, is the temporary home to the traveling exhibit Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not that features several interactive activities. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are $10.50 for adults and $7.00 for children ages three through 11. Children 2-years-old and younger are admitted for free. Visit exploration.org for information about other exhibits.

Warren Old Town Theatre Grille or AMC Northrock-Catch a Movie

To get out of the sun, catch a screening of Disney’s new rendition of “The Lion King” or any other movies that catch your eye. Warren Old Town Theatre Grille, 353 N Mead, has showings starting at 11:30 a.m. in 2D and starting at 3:30 p.m. in 3D. For information about tickets and times, visit www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-warren-old-town. AMC Northrock, 3153 Penstemon, has weekend showings of “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4” and other movies as well. For a complete list of movies throughout the weekend, check out www.amctheatres.com.

Outdoor

Linwood Pool-Free Swim

One of the final three free swims of the summer, Linwood Pool, 1900 S Hydraulic, will have free swim from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday. For information about future free swims, visit www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec.

Wichita Park and Rec-Regular Admission Swim

Daily admission for Wichita pools is $2 for children under 17-years-old and $3 for adults. Packages for families are available for $8 provided there’s at least one adult in the group. To check out pool addresses and hours, visit the Park and Rec section www.wichita.gov.

Rock River Rapids-Tot Time Exploration

From 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, head to Rock River Rapids, 1900 E James in Derby, KS, for Tot Time Exploration. This time is an opportunity for younger children to swim and enjoy the park without having to worry about older kids. Every two children who participate must have at least one adult. General park swim begins at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free for children under the age of two, $8 for children and $9 for adults. Seniors 60-years-old or older get into the park for $8.

Local Water Playgrounds-Free Access

Admission to all of Wichita Park and Rec’s water playgrounds is free. Pets are strictly prohibited, but all adults and children are invited to splash around. Find water playgrounds at Buffalo Park, Old Town Plaza, Lincoln Park, Fairmount Park, Osage Park and Riverside Central Park. For information about a splash spot near you, visit www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec.

Maize Splash Pad-Daytime Splash Time

Get out of town and head to the Maize City Park to check out their splash pad for free. At 10100 W Grady Ave in Maize, KS, the splash pad in the park operates from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

WAVE-Bring Your Own Pool Party

WAVE, 650 E 2nd, is hosting a Bring Your Own Pool Party on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. You must pay $20 to reserve space for your pool. Tickets for those in attendance cost $5 for those 21 years of age and older and $10 for those between the ages of 18 and 20. The event will feature music, alcohol and prizes. If you purchase pool space, you must arrive by 4 p.m. with your kiddie pool to get it filled. If you have questions, call 316-260-5141.