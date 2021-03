Latest News “It’s super special:” WSU’s Dexter Dennis on Shockers’ chance at winning AAC title at home March 04, 2021 01:36 AM

Wichita State junior guard Dexter Dennis finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Shockers to a 78-70 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday. WSU now has chance for conference championship at home.