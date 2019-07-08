Kobach appears to launch Kansas Senate bid by misspelling own name on federal form

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach Star file photo

Kris Kobach appears to be running for U.S. Senate and to have launched his campaign by misspelling his own name.

A campaign committee named Kobach for Senate filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday morning, hours before Kobach was scheduled to give a speech in Leavenworth, where he is expected to kickoff his campaign.

But the FEC filing initially spelled the former Kansas secretary of state’s name as “Chris,” an inauspicious start to his campaign to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

Danedri Herbert, who served as Kobach’s spokeswoman during his campaign for governor, said she could not confirm whether the event in Leavenworth at 1 p.m. would be a campaign launch as has been speculated by Republicans from Topeka to Washington.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She also said she couldn’t confirm whether the FEC filing was for the former secretary of state. Kansas saw a congressional race last year between Ron Estes and Ron Estes, so the misspelling caused confusion.

But an hour later, the FEC filing was amended to spell Kobach’s first name name as Kris. Herbert did not answer a follow-up phone call about the updated filing.

Kobach, who announced Monday morning that he would deliver a speech in Leavenworth to supporters, used an email address linked to his old campaign website to send out the press release, a move that hints toward a political announcement.

The FEC filing comes less than a year after Kobach lost the 2018 race for governor to Democrat Laura Kelly in a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats 2 to 1.





Kobach, a hardline critic of illegal immigration and fixture on cable news, remains popular with a large segment of the party base, but his 2018 campaign has been heavily criticized by GOP strategists’ for its disorganization, lackluster fundraising and inability to appeal to moderate voters.

Democrats see Kobach’s entry into the race as an opportunity to win a Senate seat in the GOP-leaning state for the first time since 1932. If Kobach wins the nomination, it’ll motivate Democratic activists and national donors may steer major dollars into the race.

“Kris Kobach’s entry into a divided field gives conservative Republicans a standard bearer, for sure, but I think Democratic donors will be incredibly motivated, and they will break out their checkbooks to stop someone so out of control even Trump couldn’t find a place for him,” said Kansas Democratic National Committeeman Chris Reeves.

Jared Suhn, a GOP strategist who oversaw the launch of Kobach’s 2018 campaign, warned against his entry into the Senate race and also cited his 2004 defeat as a candidate for the U.S. House.





“Republicans gave Kris Kobach the opportunity to defeat Dennis Moore and Laura Kelly and he failed both times. This isn’t about ideology— it’s about being able to put together a competent and winning campaign,” said Suhn, who left Kobach’s campaign for governor in the spring of 2018 after disagreements with the candidate.

“He hasn’t earned a third shot.”

Kobach’s apparent campaign launch could reignite efforts to recruit Secretary of State Mike Pompeo into the race. Pompeo remains Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s preferred candidate for the race.

Kobach sought a meeting with McConnell in early March during a visit to Washington, but was told that the GOP leader was in Kentucky, according to a source close to McConnell.

Groups with ties to McConnell have hinted that they could spend money against Kobach to prevent him from winning the nomination.

But even many of Kobach’s former supporters in Kansas have soured on the idea of him as a candidate.

Norman McLeod, a Leavenworth resident who donated $200 to Kobach’s campaign for governor, now vehemently opposes him. Kansans have soured on Kobach’s immigration positions, McLeod contends, adding that the media will “crucify him” during his Senate candidacy.

“My answer is not only no but hell no,” McLeod said of whether he would support Kobach. “Kris Kobach is toxic for the state of Kansas.”