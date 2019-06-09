Plastic in some chicken fritters that went to schools means a 29-state Tyson Foods recall

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

For the fourth time this year, Tyson Foods or a Tyson subsidiary has to make a not-food-in-your-food recall, the USDA announced Friday night. And, for the second time this year, the recall involves food that went to schools.

Tyson yanked 190,757 pounds, or just over 95 tons, of ready-to-eat chicken fritters Friday after receiving complaints from schools of hard plastic in the breaded chicken fritters. The USDA recall notice says Tyson told the government agency of three complaints. Tyson’s website announcement of the recall says it received two complaints.

“Tyson Foods, Inc. distributed the product to institutions, including schools,” the USDA recall notice said. “While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.”

Tyson says the fritters went to distributors in Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions can call Tyson at 888-747-7611.

A few folks might have some questions considering Tyson’s averaging just under one not-food-in-your-food recall per month so far in 2019.

▪ Some of the beef patties recalled in April by AdvancePierre, a Tyson company, for possibly having purple plastic went to schools. Which schools got the recalled patties an AdvancePierre spokesman didn’t know at the time as the schools bought from distributors, but knew the distributors were in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

This recall isn’t listed among the USDA’s recalls and alerts, but the notice remains posted.

▪ A March recall of chicken strips after two customers found metal in them expanded in May after four more complaints to include the store brands of Walmart, Publix, Southeastern Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Harvey’s, Bi-Lo) Aldi and others.

▪ In January, Tyson pulled chicken nuggets after what was either rubber (the USDA recall notice) or blue plastic (Tyson Foods via its website) was found in the white meat.