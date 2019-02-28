Indiana company has agreement to acquire McCormick Armstrong

Employees were notified last week that operations are ceasing here. However, as it turns out, a small office will remain.
EP Graphics
, which calls itself the largest web printer in Indiana, has an agreement to acquire Wichita’s almost 120-year-old McCormick Armstrong.
“McCormick Armstrong is a great strategic and cultural fit with EP Graphics,” said Tyler Kitt, EP’s president and CEO, in a statement.
“Our operations complement each other and we share a commitment to quality on-time delivery solutions.”
According to the statement, the companies “will begin an orderly transition to the EP Graphics plant in Berne, Indiana.”
An office will remain in Wichita for sales and customer service.
“I am excited about the benefits and opportunities this provides to our customers and staff,” Shaffer said in a statement.
Shaffer is retiring after 54 years with McCormick Armstrong.
Kitt and the Muselman family own EP, which Christian Muselman started in 1925.
EP also has a sister company, DRG, that has a media division and a technology and fulfillment division.
