Park Board turns down offer to buy MacDonald Golf Course

Wichita’s Park Board has rejected the only bid it got for MacDonald Golf Course.
The unanimous vote came Monday afternoon after a committee of board members and city staff unanimously recommended rejecting the sale offer.
The only bid the city received for the course, approximately $850,000, came from a group called Great Life Golf.
When Parks Director Troy Houtman announced the amount of the offer, an audible gasp arose from about 30 golfers who came to observe the Park Board meeting on the fate of the course.
“Please. That was a low-ball number,” said former City Manager George Kolb, who has emerged from a quiet retirement to be active in an ad-hoc committee of golf enthusiasts seeking to improve the city system.
That committee is calling for an outside review of the city’s golf operations to determine why the system is struggling financially and what can be done to address it.
After voting to keep MacDonald, the Park Board endorsed the ad hoc group’s call for a study of the system and vowed to take the request to the City Council.
The board had issued a request for proposals after getting an unsolicited offer to buy the course from Johnny Stevens, a local developer and former touring professional golfer.
Ultimately, though, Stevens didn’t actually bid for the course amid growing opposition to selling it.
With MacDonald now remaining part of the city golf system, Tom West of the First Tee youth training program announced that they’ll be moving “full-speed ahead” with completing a $1.5 million training center at the course. That project includes a driving range — already built but waiting for the grass to grow — and a building for golf instruction.
The group had put its plans for the education building on hold awaiting the outcome of the proposed sale.
Park Board member Eddie Fahnestock said losing the First Tee would be “catastrophic.”
But while the vote to keep MacDonald put the First Tee partnership back on track, West agreed with those who said the city needs to up its game on promoting the game.
“We can do what we can do with junior golf,” West said. “The city more or less has to take the lead.”
If MacDonald had been sold, the city courses would have been unable to keep serving several junior training programs and high school golf teams from Wichita, Maize and Goddard that practice and compete on city courses, said Troy Hendricks, the city’s golf manager.
The decision to keep MacDonald in the city system now clears the way for plans to redevelop Clapp Golf Course in south Wichita as a different kind of park.
The Park Board had recommended closing Clapp, which has lost money in recent years.
But the City Council put that closure off until the completion of a master plan next year to use part or all of the land for something else.
Mayor Jeff Longwell has said he wants to keep some golf presence at Clapp, although possibly not the full-length 18-hole course there now.
