Police find body of missing Moberly man whose disappearance prompted Silver Alert

Police discovered the body of a missing Moberly man on Saturday morning, a day after his disappearance prompted a Silver Alert.
Donald R. McCreery, 81, died of injuries he received in a single-car crash overnight in rural Randolph County, according to Moberly police.
The alert, issued Friday morning, said McCreery had been missing since 8 a.m. and was last seen at 902 Bertley Street in Moberly. It said he had dementia, was hearing impaired and walked with a cane.
Police made the announcement of McCreery’s death on the department’s Facebook page.
“Prayers to the McCreery family,” the post said.
