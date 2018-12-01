Latest News

Police find body of missing Moberly man whose disappearance prompted Silver Alert

By Judy L. Thomas

Police found the body of Donald R. McCreery, of Moberly, on Saturday morning.

Police discovered the body of a missing Moberly man on Saturday morning, a day after his disappearance prompted a Silver Alert.

Donald R. McCreery, 81, died of injuries he received in a single-car crash overnight in rural Randolph County, according to Moberly police.

The alert, issued Friday morning, said McCreery had been missing since 8 a.m. and was last seen at 902 Bertley Street in Moberly. It said he had dementia, was hearing impaired and walked with a cane.

Police made the announcement of McCreery’s death on the department’s Facebook page.

“Prayers to the McCreery family,” the post said.

