88-year-old Wichita man’s death being treated as a homicide, police say

Wichita police found an 88-year-old man dead in his south Wichita home Thursday night after being asked to check on his welfare.
The death is being treated as a homicide, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
The welfare check call for a home in the 2200 block of West MacArthur came in around 8:15 p.m, Davidson said.
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody by police shortly after the 88-year-old was found, Davidson said. He did not say why. He said police need to interview more people about the man’s death.
Davidson would not say the nature of the man’s injuries.
Police did not release the names of either of the men.
This was the 43rd Wichita homicide in 2018, Davidson said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
