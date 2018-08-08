Wichita concert news: One big show is announced, one big show is postponed

There’s concert news in Wichita, as one venue announces a big show that won’t happen for more than a year and another venue announces that it’ll have to postpone a show from this weekend until next year.
Country star Carrie Underwood is bringing “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” to Intrust Bank Arena in September of next year, the venue announced on Wednesday.
The singer, a seven-time Grammy winner and former “American Idol” winner, will perform on Sept. 18, 2019, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. They’ll be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, at www.selectaseat.com or by calling 316-755-7328.
Ticket prices are not yet set.
Underwood also performed at the arena in 2016, 2012 and 2010. She is set to release her new album, “Cry Pretty,” on Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, at Hartman Arena, The Temptations and The Four Tops have rescheduled their show, which was set to take place on Sunday.
The concert, which is being moved “due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict,” according to a news release, now will happen on Saturday, Jan. 5.
All tickets to the August show will be honored at the January show, and the venue is asking that ticket holders save their tickets for the new date.
Those who are unable to go to the concert on the new date can get a full refund from the outlet where they purchased their tickets. Fans also can buy tickets for the Jan. 5 show at the Hartman Arena Box Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. They’re $35-$99.
Comments