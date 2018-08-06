It’s primary election day in Kansas. Here’s what you need to know to vote

Voters across Kansas head to the polls on Tuesday for a primary election that will help define the general election in November — and potentially the state’s fortunes for years to come.
Some of the fields are crowded — there are so many candidates for governor they can’t all fit on one screen in the voting machines — while others have only one candidate.
With spirited contests for governor on both sides of the aisle, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said she expects a voter turnout of 25 to 30 percent.
“Our early voting numbers have blown both 2014 and 2010 out of the water,” Lehman said in an e-mail response to questions.
As of Monday, 9,384 people had voted early, up nearly 65 percent over the 2014 early voting total of 5,701. There were 7,118 early voters for the 2010 primary in Sedgwick County.
Surprisingly, Lehman said, mail ballots have been fewer than the past two gubernatorial primaries. Just 4,540 mail ballots had been sent in, compared with 5,309 in 2014 and 10,651 in 2010.
When to vote
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote
If you’re not sure where to vote, go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org to check your polling place. You can also check your voter registration and party affiliation there.
Take a photo ID
When you go to vote, be sure to take along a photo ID. It can be a current driver’s license, non-driver ID card, concealed carry license, U.S. passport, government employee ID, U.S. military ID, Kansas college ID, government public assistance ID, or American-Indian tribe ID.
Who can vote?
Kansas holds closed primary elections, so only Republicans can vote in the Republican primary and only Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary. Unaffiliated voters can register with a party at the polls. You cannot change party affiliation at the polls if you are already registered with a party.
Learn about the races
Voters still unsure of who to vote for can research candidates here, in The Eagle’s interactive voter guide. Type in your address and party, and you’ll see the races and candidates you can vote on.
Candidates for these offices will appear on the ballot:
▪ U.S. Congress
▪ Governor
▪ Secretary of state
▪ Attorney general
▪ State treasurer
▪ State insurance commissioner
▪ Kansas House
▪ County commissioner
▪ District court judge
Problems, questions
If you experience problems when voting, call your county election office. In Sedgwick County, that number is 316-660-7100. In Butler County, the number is 316-322-4239.
Local voters can also report problems online at www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections/
The ACLU of Kansas is leading a nonpartisan, statewide “rapid response network” of hotlines and volunteers tasked with “safeguarding the voting process,” according to a statement released by the organization.
Voters can report problems to the ACLU’s Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683).
Tell us
If you experience problems, you can also let The Eagle know at tips@wichitaeagle.com.
For results
Go to Kansas.com Tuesday night.
To learn more
To learn more about the candidates beyond what’s in the voter guide, check out these stories:
Governor: Who’s running for governor in Kansas? An up-to-date guide
Secretary of state: Who will follow Kobach in voting office? Several candidates vie to be secretary of state
Insurance commissioner: Republican candidates for insurance commissioner want to give consumers more options
Congress, 4th District, Republican: Ron Estes and Ron Estes disagree on just about everything
Congress, 4th District, Democrat: Gun control separates Thompson and Lombard in Democratic primary for 4th Congressional District
Sedgwick County Commission, Democrat: Music and pictures: Folk singer and photographer vie for Sedgwick County Commission
Comments