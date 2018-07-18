Former Health Strategies space to be converted to medical offices

There’s a new $13 million plan for the one-time Health Strategies building, which is across Hillside from Wesley Medical Center.
“This is going to be a beautiful physician office space with high-end luxury aesthetics,” said a statement from Casey Guber, Wesley Healthcare COO. “It also a commitment to our patients and families. We not only offer the highest quality of care, we want to make Wesley Medical Center the most convenient place for patient access.”
The new medical office, which will be known as Wesley Medical Plaza, also will have donated space for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Part of the renovation will include filling in a former pool and track area to create two complete floors for offices.
The 82,000-square-foot renovation will yield four tenant spaces and will have the potential for a couple of more. The 30-year-old building has five floors and already has almost a dozen medical-related offices.
The Health Strategies fitness center, which Wesley started on its campus in the 1970s as a way for its employees to stay in shape, closed in September 2015 because of declining membership.
