A few ways to save money on your Kansas State Fair visit

If you want to take the whole family to the Kansas State Fair for a day, it takes a lot of cash.
There’s gate admission and food and the kids are definitely going to beg for a spin on the Midway.
Though you’ve already missed all the early-bird ticket sales, the fair still is offering a few money-saving deals. Most are offered on days when people don’t typically fill the fairgrounds, so if you take advantage of them, you might avoid the big crowds, too.
Here are the the deals the fair is offering:
$5 Grandstand Day: A seat for tonight’s Grandstand show by KC and the Sunshine Band — known for 1970s hits like “Get Down Tonight” — costs only $5, and a laser light show follows. The fair still has seats available. Peruse them before you go at https://www.etix.com.
Dillons Dollar Day: This popular promotion happens on Monday, when admission to the fair is free for anyone who shows a Dillons card and $1 for anyone else. Only one free admission is offered for each Dillons card, and people must have the actual plastic card with them. Also on Monday, carnival rides require only one ticket.
Midway Wristbands: The regular price of a sheet of 22 ride tickets is $20, and most rides cost between two and four tickets. But if your family really wants to ride the rides, you can buy a $30 wristband good for unlimited rides. Wristbands are offered between 1 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, between noon and 10 p.m. Wednesday, between 3 and 10 p.m. Thursday, between noon and 11 p.m. Friday and between noon and 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
$2 Tasting Tuesday: This deal, offered all day on Tuesday, allows people to visit all the food vendors at the Kansas State Fair and order $2 tasting-sized portions of their most popular dishes.
Kansas State Fair
When: Through Sept. 16
Where: Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson
Admission: Regular price tickets at the gate are $10 adults, $6 seniors and children ages 6-12, free for 5 and under
Information and lineup: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/
Comments