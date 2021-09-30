Threat of storms causes Wichita Riverfest to move opening-night concerts indoors

The concerts scheduled for opening night of the Wichita Riverfest have been moved indoors to Century II. The Wichita Eagle

Rain frequently upsets the Wichita Riverfest’s plans when it happens in the spring and summer.

Now, it’s messing with the fall installment as well.

Tonight’s opening night headliner concerts by Flatland Cavalry and Andrew McMahon, which were scheduled for Kennedy Plaza and the Wave concert venue, respectively, will both be moved inside to Century II, said Teri Mott, the festival’s marketing and communication director. The possibility of storms that could include lightning have been forecast for later tonight, she said, which caused the festival staff to make the call.

Doors will open for the shows at 5:15 p.m. The schedule will be as follows:

KatieJo: 5:45 p.m.

The Cavves: 7 p.m.

Flatland Cavalry: 8:15 p.m.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 9:45 p.m.

VIP tickets will be honored at the indoor VIP area at Century II, Mott said. The Tribal Roots After Party will still happen on the indoor stage at Wave, 650 E. Second, starting at 8 p.m. And Crusoe and Salt Creek will move their show to Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas.

For a full lineup of Wichita Riverfest activities, which continue though Saturday, visit wichitariverfest.com.

Admission to the concerts is a Riverfest button, which costs $10 for adults, $5 for children and are available at local QuikTrip stores.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 2:44 PM.