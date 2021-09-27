The second part of the 2021 Wichita Riverfest starts this week with concerts, fireworks

The second half of the split-in-two 2021 Wichita Riverfest launches Thursday in downtown Wichita, and the four-day fall installment will include most of the annual event’s marquee attractions — including the fireworks show, the food court and the headlining concerts.

But because of COVID-19, which forced Wichita Festivals Inc. into this unusual two-part approach, even the big Riverfest events will look different than Wichitans are used to.

There won’t be carnival rides or a Kid’s Corner. The food court will have about half as many vendors as usual. The parade will be stationary and people will drive past it. And anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be asked to wear masks, even when outdoors.

Still, says Teri Mott, the festival’s marketing and communication director, the small staff putting Riverfest together this year has been working hard to give the event’s fans something to look forward to, especially since the event was canceled last year for the first time in its history.

“We are expecting a smaller event this year both in the number of days and also in the size of it,” she said. “But it’s chock-full of our heart and soul.”

The food court will be part of the fall installment of the Wichita Riverfest, though it will be smaller than usual. Jaime Green File photo

The first part of the festival happened over three days in early June and included participatory outdoor events like the River Run and a softball tournament. Festival organizers decided at the time to save the bulk of the big events for fall, when they hoped COVID-19 numbers would have improved.

That didn’t happen, and in fact the Delta variant and other COVID-19 factors made assembling the fall event even more difficult, Mott said. Examples: About half of the usual food court vendors have dropped out either because they’re struggling to find staff or because they’re concerned about COVID-19, and although there will still be funnel cakes and Pronto Pups, roasted corn and bodacious burritos won’t be an option this year.

COVID-19 also forced a change for the Sundown Parade after key sponsors expressed concern about big crowds of kids lining the route waiting for candy, a concern festival organizers shared. On Friday, Oct. 1, the festival will put on a “reverse parade,” with floats and entries lined up and stationary on two sides of Main between Third and Douglas. To see them, people will stay in their cars and line up at William and Market streets, then travel north on Market to Third Street, where they’ll turn south then drive past the floats on Main. The parade starts at 6 p.m., and cars must be in line no later than 7:30 p.m.

The good news is that all four days of the festival will be filled with live music, both from national touring acts and from local performers. None of the headlining performers, including Big Boi, Fitz and the Tantrums, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and Flatland Cavalry, have canceled, Mott said. They’ll all entertain the crowds either on Kennedy Plaza or at Wave, the outdoor music venue at 650 E. Second St.

Big Boi, a rapper and one of the founding members of Outkast, will perform Friday at the Wichita Riverfest. Don Arnold Getty Images

This round of Riverfest events will be gated, and a $10 button will be required for entry. There’s also a $5 button for kids ages 6-12. Both are available at local QuikTrip stores.

Mott said that even as the festival’s opening day gets closer, things continue to change. Just recently, the organizers of the festival’s walking tours had to back out, for example.

She urged attendees to check the Wichita Riverfest mobile app just before they head out each day to check whether the events they’re planning to attend are still a go. The app is much more up-to-the-minute than the website, she said.

Here’s a list of some of what’s planned for each day of the festival:

DAILY

Food court: Opens at 11 a.m.

Helicopter Rides: Run Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Takeoff from McLean and Douglas. $40 plus button.

Wagonmasters River Tour: Runs 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cruises depart from under the Douglas Street bridge.

Sunset Yoga, Daily from 6:30 to 7 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard, A. Price Woodard Park

Hot Air Balloons: Launches are at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday. Glows are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday. At WaterWalk Fountains

Phlox Kansas: Fire performers nightly at 8 p.m. at Ackerman’s Backyard, A. Price Woodard Park

THURSDAY

Flatland Cavalry, 5:30 p.m. Kennedy Plaza stage

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Aunty Social, 7:45 p.m., Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Friday

Big Boi, 5:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage

Sundown Parade in Reverse, 6 p.m., enter at William and Market

Saturday

Funnel cake eating contest, noon, food court

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m., Douglas & Water

Cowboy Bathtub Races, 3-4 p.m., Arkansas River at Douglas Avenue Bridge

Fitz & The Tantrums, 4 p.m. Kennedy Plaza stage

Fiesta Del Rio, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Capitol Federal Fireworks, 10:30 p.m., viewing along the Arkansas River from Kellogg to First Street

Sunday

Riverfest Classic Car Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Douglas and Main

Cardboard Regatta, 1-3:15, Arkansas River at Douglas Avenue Bridge

River Blues concert with Dustin & The Hay-Nations, Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods, and Katy Guillen and The Drive, 4:30-10 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage

Heavy Metal Meltdown with Bummer, Not Cops, Sutphin, Concubine and Virgins, 5-10:30 p.m. Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Tallgrass Film Shorts, 7-8 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard, A Price Woodard Park

This map explains the setup of this year’s “reverse” Sundown parade. Courtesy

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 4:43 AM.