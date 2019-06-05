After storm forces Riverfest attendees to take cover, activities will resume

River Festival adjusts to high water along the Arkansas River Mary Beth Jarvis, head of the Wichita River Festivals, talks about what organizers of the annual event have done to account for high levels of water along the Arkansas River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary Beth Jarvis, head of the Wichita River Festivals, talks about what organizers of the annual event have done to account for high levels of water along the Arkansas River.

Update, 8:30 p.m.:

Riverfest officials said activities will resume after a storm brought rain, hail and wind through the area.

“THE FESTIVAL HAS REOPENED!,” Riverfest officials said in a tweet. “We are cleaning the stages in anticipation of getting our headliners onstage to play! Come on down and enjoy!”

Original story:

Organizers of the River Festival have warned attendees to take cover as a storm moves through the Wichita area, bringing strong wind, rain and hail.

“Fest Attendees: take cover from the rain-enter Exhibition Hall at Century II through the north doors or Expo Hall through the south overhead doors!” Riverfest officials said in a tweet.

Attention!! We are suspending activities for now and hope to resume in about 8p, if possible. Those on Kennedy Plaza can take shelter in Century II Exhibition Hall! Those in the RedGuard Stage Area can take shelter in Expo Hall-enter through the south overhead doors! — Wichita Riverfest (@Riverfest) June 6, 2019

Meteorologists at the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service said there were 50-55 mph winds reported Wedensday evening in the southern part of the city, near Eisenhower National Airport. Dime-sized hail was reported in Goddard.

Riverfest officials have suspended all activities due to weather. Attendees were directed to take cover from rain at Exhibition Hall in Centruy II. No announced has been made on whether the RedGuard concert, which was delayed, will be canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.