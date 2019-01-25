Riverfest reveals official poster, button art for 2019

Riverfest organizers are hoping it will be a “downtown getdown” this year.
That’s the theme of Riverfest 2019, which released its poster and button art on Friday.
The neon-looking poster features a breakdancer set against profiles of various downtown buildings.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Local graphic designer Jay Walter created the artwork, and he will collect a $4,000 check for the designs.
By day Walter, 26, works at Gardner Design building and designing websites. He helped create the Sedgwick County Zoo’s new website and the series of Heartlandia stickers.
In a news release, Walter said he was going for a “lively party feel.”
Early button sales have already started online at wichitafestivals.ticketspice.com/2019-button-sales. Right now buttons are $7 for adults 13+ and $3 for children 6-12 (plus a 50-cent convenience fee). You can purchase buttons at the early-bird price in person from April 5-May 4 at area Meineke Car Car Centers.
Then, starting May 5, buttons will be available at regular price — $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 — at area QuikTrip locations.
At Friday’s ceremony, Harvester Arts also revealed its 2019 Riverfest Artist-in-Residence: George Ferrandi of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ferrandi has been spearheading the Jump!Star project locally and nationally — which will culminate in a custom-composed, celestial-themed symphony at the Symphony in the Flint Hills this year, accompanied by large paper sculptures (a la Japanese lanterns) and costumed dancers in a parade-like setting.
Her installation at Riverfest will feature large paper lanterns carried in the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade and then put on display in the windows of the former Central-branch library on Main Street.
The announcement of Riverfest’s 2019 concert lineup is scheduled for Feb. 20.
Riverfest 2019 is scheduled from May 31 to June 8.
Comments