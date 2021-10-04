The former TGI Fridays space at NewMarket Square could soon get new restaurant life

The old TGI Fridays building at NewMarket Square is on the market, and its listing agent says there have already been offers. NAI Martens

It’s been sitting vacant and lonely since 2017 while shops and restaurants popped up all around it.

But soon, the old TGI Fridays building in NewMarket Square, 2441 N. Maize Road, could get a new restaurant tenant.

Troy Farha with NAI Martens in Wichita has just taken over the listing for the building and says he’s already received a couple of offers that he’s “working through.” Both are from parties interested in operating the building as a restaurant, said Farha, who brokers deals for many local restaurateurs.

“We’re reviewing the offers as we speak, but we are open, and we are still marketing it,” Farha said.

The free-standing building, which has 5,998 square feet, was built in 2006 for TGI Fridays. It opened in June 2006 and operated (flair-free) for more than a decade before abruptly closing in August 2017.

NewMarket Square is perhaps Wichita’s most desired west-side property for restaurants, especially chains. And although many other restaurants have come and gone around the TGI Friday’s building since it closed, it has remained empty. At the time of its closing, The Eagle reported that TGI Fridays planned to sublease the space, but nothing happened.

The building is listed for sale at $1.5 million but is also available for lease. Farha said that anyone interested should still contact him at 316-847-4904 or at (tfarha@naimartens.com.

He said he’d let me know as soon as a deal is signed.