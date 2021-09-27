Food Network star returning to Wichita, will sign copies of her new cookbook

Ree Drummond will be in Wichita to sign copies of her new cookbook in October.

She doesn’t live all that far away, which probably makes it easy for Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond to visit Wichita.

And soon, she’ll do just that — again.

Drummond, a celebrity chef and Food Network Star who lives and runs her Pioneer Woman Mercantile in nearby Pawhuska, Oklahoma, is coming to Wichita in October to sign copies of her new cookbook “The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Super Easy!”

She’ll be at Watermark Books on the evening of Oct. 28 to sign and personalize copies and take photos. A photographer will be on site to snap the pictures, which will be downloadable. The signing will start at 5 p.m. at the store, 4701 E. Douglas.

Drummond won’t be speaking at the event: It’s a signing only. She also will sign copies of her older cookbooks.

To attend, fans will need a $31 ticket, which will include one copy of the book. Although the book will be released on Oct. 19, those who buy tickets will get their books the night of the signing.

Tickets are available at www.watermarkbooks.com/signing-ree-drummond-ticket. Watermark has already sold half of its available tickets and recommends that people who want to attend get theirs as soon as possible.

Drummond was last in Wichita in 2017 signing copies of her book “Pioneer Woman Cooks” Come and Get It.”

Drummond, whose food blog and down-home recipes have made her a big deal in the cooking world, has become an even bigger deal in Wichita since 2016, when she opened her popular business — which includes a cafe and kitchen store — just two hours away.